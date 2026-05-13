Polk honored by County Board for decades of service

Kankakee County Board member Patricia Polk, right, holds a copy of her proclamation by the Board, honoring her for her decades of community service and civic engagement. At right is Board President Matt Alexander-Hildebrand. (Christopher Breach)

Patricia Polk has been engaged in so many community events in Kankakee County for decades, whether it has been education, civic involvement, youth pageants, or public service; her dedication was formally recognized Tuesday by the Kankakee County Board with a proclamation at its meeting.

“Dr. Polk has been a steadfast friend and mentor, encourager, pusher, shover, and helper,” fellow Board member Carol Webber said. “Because of her, we are working together with the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Foundation, scholarships and anything else I can help her with along the way.”

In part, the Board proclamation said, “Over the course of five decades, Dr. Polk has been a trailblazing educator, public servant and community visionary whose influence has significantly shaped the cultural and civic landscape of Kankakee County.”

Polk was recently awarded the 2016 Velzora Jenkins Community Service Award by the Central Illinois State Pageant for her outstanding commitment to community engagement and civic advancement.

“It’s really, really good,” Polk said of the Board’s proclamation by her peers. “Kankakee has allowed me to do some of the things that I do. They gave me the opportunity to be creative.”

Polk has been a County Board member since 2009, and her district encompasses much of the north-central part of the city of Kankakee.

Fellow Board member Steven Hunter, who also served with Polk on the Kankakee City Council in the past, said when Pat calls you to help, the one word you have to say is “Okay.”

“She works so tirelessly towards the betterment of our students,” Hunter said. “Carol [Webber], I know that you guys have interfaced and done a lot of positive things regarding scholarships for our kids. Our most important asset in our community might be our children and our spouses and other loved ones. But yeah, I think it’s fitting and proper that we honor her today.”

Hunter added that it’s an honor to serve with Polk on the Board and being an asset for everyone in Kankakee County.

“I just like to take my hat off to you, Doctor, thank you for all your due diligence and your commitment to mankind,” he said.

The proclamation also noted that Polk devoted 12 years to teaching at the Kankakee County Special Education Cooperative, and she earned a doctorate in educational administration from Olivet Nazarene University.

“Throughout her storied career, Dr. Polk has continuously demonstrated extraordinary dedication, integrity and leadership, and she continues to serve the people of Kankakee County with distinction,” the proclamation said.

Polk said she “always wants to do her best to help her community.”

Webber said it best about Polk’s efforts.

“She’s a dedicated person who has helped youth and people, anybody that needs help across the years, and I’m so proud to know her, and so proud to help her,” she said.