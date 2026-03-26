‘No Kings’ rally, community march planned March 28

Barrington Area Democrats and Indivisible Barrington Area will host a “No Kings” Rally and Community March from 10 to 11 a.m. March 28, beginning at the Barrington Metra Train Station, 128 S Wool St, Barrington.

The rally is part of a growing national movement calling on communities to stand together in defense of democratic institutions and civic participation. What began in 2025 as a single day of action has expanded into a sustained grassroots effort across the country, bringing together residents committed to protecting democratic norms and ensuring government remains accountable to the people.

Participants will gather in the Metra station parking lot before marching through downtown Barrington to Memorial Park at Hough Street and East Lincoln Street. Organizers say the event is intended to be a peaceful community gathering focused on civic engagement, solidarity and defending democratic values.

In addition to the rally and march, organizers will also collect donations for Chi-Care, a Chicago-based nonprofit that provides meals and essential supplies to individuals experiencing homelessness. Donations collected at the event will be used to assemble snack packs and hygiene kits at a future volunteer event hosted locally.

Requested donation items include chips, cookies, crackers, fruit snacks. granola bars, peanuts, protein bars and train mix. Suggested hygiene kit items include body wipes, deodorant, feminine hygiene products, hand sanitizer, laundry pods, lotion, shaving kits, shampoo/conditioner, soap, toothbrushes and toothpaste.

Community members who cannot attend the rally but wish to support the effort can donate directly to Chi-Care at chi-care.org/donate.

Residents interested in participating in the rally can RSVP at mobilize.us/indivisible/event/909468.