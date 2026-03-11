‘We dodged a bullet’: Illinois Valley escapes overnight storms with little reported damage

Hail covers the grass on a lawn on Tuesday, March 10, 2026 in Princeton. (Scott Anderson)

There were two tornado warnings sounded Tuesday in Putnam County. One was for a funnel cloud spotted in neighboring Marshall County, the other for a rotating cloud spotted north of Granville.

But Putnam County officials heaved sighs of relief after the storms passed. The twister in Marshall County didn’t stray across the county line and the rotating cloud didn’t produce a touchdown.

“We dodged a bullet,” Putnam County Sheriff Josh Boedigheimer reported Wednesday morning.

Boedigheimer confirmed the two warnings issued, but reported no storm damage of any note. There were no reported injuries, structural damage, or blackouts.

The National Weather Service in Davenport largely confirmed that. A meteorologist said the office is still collecting data from a broad region hit by the storms. Still, so far, there are no indications of serious storm damage in either Putnam or Bureau County.

“We know of hail in PC and BC, but we don’t have any reports of wind or tornado damage as of yet,” meteorologist Matt Friedlein said.

Officials in neighboring counties were breathing easier, as well.

Fred Moore, director of La Salle County Emergency Management Agency, reported Wednesday that his office was alerted only to “minor” tree damage and wires down north of Ottawa.

While there was one EMS dispatch, Moore said, the medical call was not related to the storm.

“We skated by relatively unharmed,” Moore said, “and I’m quite happy with that.”