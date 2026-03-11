Tornado Warning issued for southeastern Putnam County

A view of a wall cloud on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, looking south of Princeton. (Scott Anderson)

The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities issued a tornado warning Tuesday evening for southeastern Putnam County, warning residents of a severe storm capable of producing a tornado and tennis ball-sized hail.

The warning, issued at 8:15 p.m., remains in effect until 8:45 p.m. At the time of the alert, a severe thunderstorm with radar-indicated rotation was located over Lake Wildwood, about 8 miles northeast of Lacon, and moving east at 35 mph.

The storm is expected to reach Magnolia around 8:20 p.m. CDT.

The National Weather Service warned that flying debris poses a serious threat to anyone caught without shelter. Mobile homes are at particular risk of damage or destruction, while roofs, windows and vehicles in the storm’s path will likely sustain damage. Significant tree damage is also expected.

“Take cover now,” the National Weather Service urged. “Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows.”

The agency emphasized that tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night, particularly when heavy rainfall obscures visibility. Residents were warned not to wait to see or hear a tornado before taking shelter.

Those outdoors, in mobile homes or in vehicles, should move immediately to the closest substantial shelter and protect themselves from flying debris, officials said.