Underwood introduces bills to expand ways Illinois farmers can sell directly to consumers

Shaw Local file photo – Produce lines the shelves at the Theis Farm Market booth at the opening day of the DeKalb farmers market on Thursday, June 5, 2025, in Van Buer Plaza in downtown DeKalb. (Kelsey Rettke)

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, has introduced legislation that, if passed, could make it easier for local farmers to sell their products directly to consumers.

The congresswoman recently introduced the Farmers to Families Act with Republican co-lead State Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey, and the New Markets for Farmers and Families Act, according to a news release.

Together, the laws would expand opportunities for farmers to sell their products and increase the public’s access to healthy, fresh and local food, according to the release from Underwood’s office.

Underwood said the New Markets for Farmers and Families Act would strengthen the existing Farmers’ Market and Local Food Promotion Program at U.S. Department of Agriculture. The bill also would provide dedicated funding to open new farmers’ markets in neighborhoods that don’t have them.

In a news release, Underwood said the legislation would modernize outdated systems so farmers can sell directly to people in their communities.

“Illinois agriculture goes far beyond commodity crops – our farmers also grow world-class fruits and vegetables that help keep our families fed and healthy. Every family in our community should have the opportunity to purchase fresh, healthy, Illinois-grown food,” Underwood said in the release.

The Farmers to Families Act would modernize the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) to make it easier for families to buy fresh food from local farmers, according to Underwood’s office.

The legislation would also make it easier for local farmers to accept WIC benefits, and expand technical assistance and support for farmers and farmers’ markets at USDA.

“This bill cuts red tape, supports local farmers, and makes it easier for families to buy fresh, healthy food,” Van Drew said in the release. “It’s a no-cost, common-sense update that keeps federal dollars working in our local farm economy. That’s why I’m proud to co-lead this effort.”

The National Farmers Market Coalition has endorsed the Farmers to Families Act, according to the release.

“The bill takes important steps to increase income opportunities for small-scale farmers, while providing more healthy food choices for families who rely on WIC,” coalition executive director Willa Sheikh said in a release.

Some farmers markets in the area, like in DeKalb for example, also accept Illinois LINK cards for those who receive benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

But other outdated rules at markets make it difficult for people to use food assistance programs at markets. At the same time, many farmers are locked out of federal nutrition programs due to what bill proponents called a redundant application processes, a need for multiple payment devices, and a lack of technical support.

“Federal nutrition benefits, like WIC, are essential for many low-income families to access healthy foods, yet regulations make it difficult for families to use their benefits for fresh foods from local farmers,” Hannah Quigley, policy specialist at the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition, said in the release. “This needlessly reduces access for families and diverts money away from local farmers to dollar or corner stores.”

District 14 includes parts of Bureau, DeKalb, Kane, Kendall, La Salle, Putnam and Will counties.