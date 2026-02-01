Treasurer reminds Illinois residents to check for missing money to claim

Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs is encouraging people to visit the ICash missing money website this weekend to see if they have money or unclaimed property waiting for them.

Sunday, Feb. 1, is National Unclaimed Property Day, and residents can check the ICash website to see if they or any loved ones have missing money to claim, according to the treasurer’s office.

The ICash site is available anytime, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the office said in a news release.

An estimated one-in-four adults who check ICash discover they have missing money or other unclaimed property, the treasurer’s office said.

The office recommends checking the website often.

“It’s a good idea to check the names of family members and friends, as well as your own name, because you might find some unexpected treasures. If you find something for your relatives or neighbors, you can use our website’s Family and Friends ‘share’ feature to let them know,” Frerich said in the release.

“We work hard to return missing money and unclaimed property to the rightful owners. The proof is in our record-breaking numbers over the years,” he added. “Putting money back in your warm hands is better than keeping it in our cold bank vaults.”

Since 2015, more than $2.4 billion in unclaimed property – the largest amount in state history – has been returned to people, according to the release.

The average claim in 2025 was $539, according to the treasurer’s office.

Unclaimed property includes forgotten or overlooked bank accounts, uncashed rebate checks, unpaid life insurance claims, and the contents of abandoned safe deposit boxes.

When companies and banks cannot return these items to the rightful owners, by law, they are turned over to the Illinois State Treasurer’s Office. The treasurer is legally required to return unclaimed property to its owners or their heirs, no matter how long it takes, according to the release.

Frerichs worked with state lawmakers to streamline the process, returning money without filing a claim through the Enhanced Money Match program, and adding a Spanish-language website.

The treasurer’s office also recently started an online unboxing video series highlighting baseball cards, jewelry and other unclaimed property in the Springfield vault to encourage people to check for unclaimed property.