Ranking the top-10 moments from the 2025 Chicago Bears season

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams looks to get by Green Bay Packers safety Javon Bullard as he scrambles during their NFL Wild Card game earlier this month at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

The 2025 Chicago Bears season was one of the most-memorable years in franchise history.

Chicago accomplished a bunch of firsts during Bears head coach Ben Johnson’s first season. The team returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2020, clinched its first NFC North championship since 2018 and earned its first playoff win in 15 years. Johnson led the Bears from one of the worst teams in the NFL to one of the best.

The Bears did it in dramatic ways. Quarterback Caleb Williams led seven fourth-quarter comebacks when Chicago trailed with two minutes left in the game. Even when they Bears did lose, they were more often than not in a spot to win.

All of that led to moments Bears fans will never forget. Although the Bears didn’t win the Super Bowl, it might be many fans’ favorite non-championship Bears season.

Here’s a look at the top-10 moments from a memorable Bears season.

10. Caleb Williams’ back-and-end zone touchdown throw to DJ Moore against Browns in Week 15

The Bears’ blowout win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 15 was hardly a nail-biter. But it produced one of Williams’ best throws of the season.

It came in the third quarter, a play after linebacker D’Marco Jackson intercepted Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Williams scrambled to his right toward the sideline until he had to release the ball. He fit it perfectly past two Browns defenders to the back of the end zone to DJ Moore for a 22-yard touchdown pass.

The pass wouldn’t end up being the best throw of Williams’ season. But it showed just how talented the Bears quarterback could be.

9. Bears stop tush push against Eagles in Week 13

A Black Friday statement win over the Philadelphia Eagles in front of a national audience almost didn’t happen. The Bears had to stop the NFL’s most controversial play to do it.

Chicago led 10-9 late in the third quarter, but Philadelphia took over after Williams threw an interception in Bears territory. The Eagles moved the ball well and attempted the “tush push” facing third-and-1. But cornerback Nahshon Wright went in and snatched the ball from Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts’ arms to force and recover the fumble.

The Bears scored back-to-back touchdowns on the following drives to run away with the win.

8. Caleb Williams’ touchdown run against Giants in Week 10

Chicago’s comeback win over the New York Giants in Week 10 might’ve been the tamest of them all.

The Bears trailed by 10 with just over six minutes left in the game when Williams led back-to-back touchdown drives by using his legs. Williams set up a short touchdown pass to Rome Odunze after a 29-yard run on the first scoring drive before he ran it in himself down the sideline for a 17-yard touchdown run.

Williams had made big plays with his arm up to that point. That touchdown run showed how much of a dynamic weapon he truly is.

CALEB TAKES IT HIMSELF FOR THE LEAD ‼️



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/CwkwRX47P3 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 9, 2025

7. Devin Duvernay kickoff return against Vikings in Week 11

The Bears seemed like they’d blown another game against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11. Chicago held a 13-point lead before Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy threw a go-ahead touchdown pass with 50 seconds left in the game.

Kick returner Devin Duvernay had come close in previous games and finally broke through for a big return when his team needed one. Duvernay ran to his right all the way down to the Minnesota 40-yard line for a 56-yard return.

Chicago’s offense gained 9 yards before kicker Cairo Santos made a 48-yard field goal as time expired to seal the win.

6. Jake Moody’s game-winning field goal against Commanders in Week 6

Like some other games, the Bears’ 25-24 comeback win over the Washington Commanders had different moments worthy of recognition.

Williams completed a 55-yard pass to running back D’Andre Swift to make it a one-possession game. Wright also jumped on a fumble that gave his team possession with three minutes left in the game.

But Jake Moody’s 38-yard field goal as time expired was a memorable moment. Moody, activated from the practice squad, fought tough elements and an earlier missed kick to help the Bears exact revenge at the spot of its worst loss of the 2024 season.

5. Josh Blackwell’s blocked field-goal attempt Raiders in Week 4

It’s crazy to think that the play that started it all lands at No. 5 on our list. That goes to show how remarkable a season it was.

The Bears showed their flair for the dramatics against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4. After some missed opportunities early, Williams led a go-ahead scoring drive to give the Bears a late 25-24 lead with 1:34 left in the game.

Chicago seemed like it would blow another comeback attempt when the Raiders attempted a 54-yard field goal. Instead, cornerback Josh Blackwell ran from the outside and blocked the kick, sparking a year of comebacks.

BLOCKED BY BLACKWELL 🚫



📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/hGuxIKIQZ3 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 28, 2025

4. Caleb Williams’ touchdown throw to Colston Loveland against Bengals in Week 9

In any other year, this would likely be the play of a season. It felt like a fork-in-the-road moment for the Bears. Chicago had blown 14-point lead to Joe Flacco and the Cincinnati Bengals, and only had less than a minute to come back.

Williams responded by throwing a perfectly placed pass up the middle to rookie tight end Colston Loveland. The rookie then fought off a couple of tackles and sprinted down the sideline to complete the 58-yard touchdown for a 47-42 Bears lead.

It felt like a big moment for the Bears. They could’ve lost like they had in the past and faltered heading into the second half of the season. Instead, Chicago proved that it could win close games in clutch ways.

COLSTON LOVELAND ARE YOU KIDDING?



📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/OMOzjsl6vC — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 2, 2025

3. Caleb Williams game-winning touchdown to DJ Moore against Packers in Week 16

There are plenty of moments to choose from when it comes to the Chicago Bears’ 22-16 overtime win over the Packers in Week 16.

Kicker Cairo Santos battled tough elements and knocked in two field goals in the fourth quarter. Williams found undrafted rookie Jahdae Walker on fourth down near the end of the game to tie the game.

But Williams’ 46-yard touchdown pass to Moore felt like the perfect moment that proved the Bears could beat the Packers with this group. Williams fit a perfect pass to Moore to end the game. The image of the crowd at Soldier Field going crazy while Moore lay in the end zone won’t be forgotten.

2. Caleb Williams game-tying touchdown to Cole Kmet against Rams in NFC divisional

In a season full of career-best throws, Williams had his best in the final game of the season.

It’s hard to comprehend how Williams completed the game-tying touchdown throw to tight end Cole Kmet late in the fourth quarter of their NFC divisional round matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Williams ran about 25 yards away from the line of scrimmage before heaving the ball perfectly into Kmet’s waiting arms in the end zone.

There’s a strong argument that could be made that this should be the moment of the year. But since the Bears went on to lose in overtime, it falls to No. 2.

CALEB WILLIAMS YOU ARE RIDICULOUS



📺: NBC pic.twitter.com/2zphVCnNbd — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 19, 2026

1. Caleb Williams fourth-down throw to Rome Odunze against Packers in NFC Wild Card

In the moment, the throw seemed big. Williams escaped pressure, jumped and lofted a pass to Odunze to convert on fourth-and-8 late in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers in their NFC Wild Card matchup.

It turned into the biggest moment and throw, for at least a week, of the season. Without the fourth-down conversion, the greatest Bears comeback in recent history doesn’t happen. Williams doesn’t hit Olamide Zaccheaus for a touchdown and then find Moore for the go-ahead touchdown pass that shook Soldier Field without the clutch throw.

It’s a throw that’s gotten more appreciation as time has passed. It led to a night Bears fans will never forget.