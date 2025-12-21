Inside the Chicago Bears’ stunning 22-16 overtime comeback win over the Packers

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore catches the game-winning touchdown pass in front of Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon in overtime Saturday during their game at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

DJ Moore laid near the corner of the Soldier Field north end zone, turned to face the night sky on Saturday night and let go of everything.

Bedlam took place around him. Most of his Chicago Bears teammates had stormed onto the field. Madness took place in the stands as fans couldn’t believe what had just happened. Three of his teammates ran to the end zone and surrounded Moore, who had one feeling go through his mind.

“Hurt,” Moore told reporters in the Soldier Field locker room after.

But as soon as he took a moment to collect himself, Moore asked his teammates to pick him up. He started to realize what had just happened as he watched his surroundings.

Moore had caught a game-winning touchdown pass to beat the Green Bay Packers 22-16 in overtime.

“Thrilling and amazing having that walk off here at Soldier Field, especially against Green Bay,” Moore said “It was amazing.”

It felt amazing given how improbable Saturday night’s win seemed. In a season of stunning comebacks wins, the Bears pulled out the most-surprising of them all against their hated rival.

Chicago trailed 16-6 with 5:03 left in the game after Green Bay had just knocked in a field goal. Bears head coach Ben Johnson had communicated his plan to quarterback Caleb Williams about putting up points quickly in order to create a shot at a comeback.

Williams and the offense executed the first part. They got into field goal range and kicker Cairo Santos battled through strong crosswinds and knocked in a 43-yard field goal at the two-minute warning to make it a one-score game.

Then it was time for the impossible. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, the Bears had a .5% chance of winning the game before they attempted an onside kick. But when Santos attempted the kick, Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs’ arms couldn’t recover the ball and Bears cornerback Josh Blackwell was there to jump on it.

“It went through his arms, more or less,” Blackwell said. “I was just there to just jump on it.”

At that point, some Bears players said they knew they’d win the game. Williams thought there was too much time left on the clock.

They were right.

Chicago’s offense looked completely different from the one that had put up three points during the first three quarters. Williams completed five straight passes, including a 20-yard completion that Moore jumped to snag, to get the ball to the Packers 6 yard line. After two straight misses, the Bears faced fourth-and-4 with the game on the line.

The play seemed doomed from the start. Packers defensive Brenton Cox blitzed uncovered and ran straight to Williams. But before he could get there, Williams jumped and unleashed a pass to a wide open Jahdae Walker in the corner of the end zone to tie the game 16-16 with 24 seconds left in the game.

The catch was Walker’s, an undrafted rookie, second of his career. The first had come earlier in the night.

“Not really surprised,” Walker said of the catch. “I’m just trying to be ready when my number was called.”

Johnson decided to kick the extra point to force overtime after he hinted at going for two against the Packers had they scored a late touchdown. This time around, the odds told Johnson to do something else.

“The two-point conversion percentage is under 50%,” Johnson said. “I felt like we had an above 50% chance to win it in overtime.”

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is pressured by Green Bay Packers defensive end Rashan Gary as he throws a pass Saturday during their game at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

Green Bay started overtime with the ball and looked like it would score when Malik Willis completed a 31-yard pass to Jayden Reed. But the Bears defense forced Green Bay into a fourth down situation and the Packers fumbled the ball, giving the Bears a clear path to victory.

Johnson seemed like he’d rely on his run game and try to get as much time off the clock as possible. Running backs D’Andre Swift and rookie Kyle Monangai combined to gain 18 yards on two runs. Then Johnson decided to go to the throw.

The Bears had installed the play Thursday at practice a day after Williams and Johnson had talked it over in Johnson’s office. When they ran it in practice, Williams had thrown a dime and Moore made an impressive catch. After one rep, it was in the playbook.

Williams saw the single coverage that he wanted Saturday. He faked the handoff to Monangai and saw Moore had beat Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon, the same player who had intercepted Williams a couple weeks ago. Williams sailed the ball up into the night sky and the 46-yard pass landed into Moore’s arms.

The rest was history.

“I knew it was good,” Williams said. “You’ve got that belief, you’ve got that confidence, you’ve got that swagger as an offense.”

“I could track the ball and know where, if I got to slow down or speed up to get to where my hand placement is,” Moore said. “So, I mean, it was scary, but it was cool.”

“Just a special throw and a special catch in a huge moment for us,” tight end Cole Kmet said.

Saturday became Williams’ and the Bears’ sixth fourth-quarterback comeback of the season. Wins against the Las Vegas Raiders, Washington Commanders, Cincinnati Bengals, New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings all seemed improbable in their own ways. But Sunday’s was to another level.

It led some Bears to wonder whether they’re a team of destiny this season. At 11-4 and two weeks to go in the regular season, there’s one way to find out.

“That’s the cool part about destiny, you got to get to the end to know,” Williams said. “We’re going to keep working. We’re going to keep striving for wins. We’re going to keep striving for being a top team in this league. We’re going to keep fighting until that clock says zero, and then from there, we’ll look up and see who wins.”