What Chicago Bears coordinators said Wednesday ahead of playing Packers in NFL Wild Card

Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (29) stands on the field before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings earlier this season in Minneapolis. (Abbie Parr/AP)

Chicago Bears coordinators met with reporters Wednesday at Halas Hall in Lake Forest as the team prepared for Saturday’s Wild Card playoff game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field.

The Bears enter the playoffs on a sour note after a memorable regular season. Their offense responded from a great showing against San Francisco in Week 17 by coming out flat against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Meanwhile, the defense had trouble getting off the field in both games.

Now the Bears will need to raise the intensity and play a full 60 minutes to avoid going one-and-done in the postseason. Here are three of the most interesting things Bears coordinators said Wednesday.

On balancing the cornerback snaps

Chicago’s pass defense had a hard time slowing down Lions quarterback Jared Goff on Sunday. The Bears’ secondary couldn’t keep up with the Lions’ crossing routes, and Goff exploited one-on-one matchups. Despite those struggles, Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson didn’t earn a snap.

It’s been trending that way since Stevenson returned from a hip injury in Week 15. Stevenson played 57.9% of the defensive snaps that week against the Cleveland Browns, according to Pro Football Reference. Those snaps dwindled over the next few games, down to 37.5%, 25% and then 0% against the Packers, 49ers and Lions, respectively.

Meanwhile, Jaylon Johnson’s snap count has increased as he’s gotten healthier, and Nahshon Wright’s have remained steady. Johnson played 40.4% against the Browns, which increased to 62%, 76.4% and 98.6%, respectively. Wright has played 100% of the defensive snaps in every game except the 49ers, which he finished at 95.8%.

“I think when the season started, none of us thought Nahshon Wright was going to play the way that he played,” Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said at Halas Hall in Lake Forest when asked whether Stevenson fits the Bears defense. “So I think some of that has to do with Jaylon being out, and then Nahshon Wright playing really well, and so you kind of go with a hot hand a little bit.”

Stevenson had a good start to the season when he forced a fumble and intercepted a pass in the first four games before his play cooled off a bit. Allen maintained that there was still a role for Stevenson, the team’s 2023 second-round pick, in the secondary.

“I think it really comes down to whatever opportunities any of us get, taking advantage of those opportunities,” Allen said. “So I know he’s preparing really hard this week, like I said, [Wednesday is] the first day we’ll go out and practice. But I think he’s in the right mindset, and hopefully he’ll go out there and take advantage of whatever opportunities he gets.”

Bears Commanders Football Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon (6) celebrates against the Washington Commanders earlier this season in Landover, Maryland. (Daniel Kucin Jr./AP)

On bringing Rome Odunze, Kyler Gordon back

The Bears could return two major playmakers to their lineup Saturday. Wide receiver Rome Odunze and slot cornerback Kyler Gordon both seem to be on track to come back from their respective injuries, as both practiced Thursday.

Odunze missed the last five games of the regular season because of a foot injury and returned to practice for the first time in three weeks Friday. He was quarterback Caleb Williams’ go-to target before he sustained his injury. But the Bears will be careful about how much they use him if they do bring Odunze back.

“You don’t want to be giving him way too much, and yet, he’s a guy that can help us, and so we’ll be evaluating that over the next, you know, three days of practice, as we get to kind of finalize this plan and put that stuff together,” Bears offensive coordinator Declan Doyle said. “Anytime that he can be a part of it, certainly want to be able to use him and maximize the time that he’s out in the field and get him the ball, but really it’s the same with all of our players.

“We always have plays for each guy specifically, and you know, we’re excited to have him back.”

Gordon has only played in three games this season after he missed the first four games of the year and had two stints on injured reserve. Chicago designated Gordon to come off injured reserve Tuesday and opened his 21-day practice window.

Allen was excited to have Gordon on his defense when he joined the team over the offseason. Bears general manager Ryan Poles also believed in Gordon, signing him to a three-year extension in the spring.

Allen said the Bears plan to have Gordon be a part of the defense if he’s healthy enough to play.

“It gives us another playmaker,” Allen said. “Obviously, it’s been unfortunate we haven’t had him much this season. But he was a guy that, coming into the season, we were really excited about, and I feel like he can help us make some plays and help us win.”

On special teams in the playoffs

Sunday’s regular-season finale between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers showed just how important special teams can be in high-stakes situations. Kickers on both teams missed attempts toward the end of the game, while the Ravens had a nice kickoff return to set up a potential game-winning drive.

That’s why Bears special teams coordinator Richard Hightower is grateful to have kicker Cairo Santos, who’s shown success in kicking in the playoffs. Santos has made all seven field-goal attempts in the playoffs. His last attempt came with the Bears in 2020 when he made his lone attempt from 36 yards.

Santos has had mixed results this season. He made 83.3% of his field-goal attempts this season, down from his 85.3% career average. But Santos has also shown he can come through in big moments, as he did in Week 16 against the Packers.

“He’s an unfazed individual,” Hightower said. “He’s very resilient. He’s been through a lot in his career. He is a great example of what we want our room to look like in terms of battling. In this league, you’ve got to battle. You’ve got to battle week-in and week-out.”

Consistency is what the Bears will need, especially given the forecast for Saturday night. As of Wednesday, the forecast called for lingering snow showers at kickoff along with 20-mph wind gusts.

Hightower didn’t reveal whether the Bears planned on traveling to Soldier Field to practice. But he remained confident they would have a good plan no matter the weather.

“We expect it in our stadium,” Hightower said. “Gusts, nasty winds just like last time we played, and just be prepared to play. Just be prepared. It’s all I really tell them. And make sure you know the wind patterns in pregame and how they change throughout the game, because they change constantly.”