Chicago Bears’ Kyler Gordon excited to work with new coaching staff after signing extension

Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon knocks the ball away from Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson during their game this past season at Soldier Field in Chicago. Gordon officially signed a three-year contract extension with the Bears on Tuesday. (Mark Busch)

Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon kept it simple when he entered the league in 2022. Gordon didn’t worry about contract prices or length when he set his career goals for himself during his rookie season.

As a second-round pick out of Washington, Gordon had only one thing on his mind.

“At the end of the day, I just wanted to be the best at my position, period,” Gordon told reporters virtually Tuesday. “I guess I didn’t really have a number or price on myself. I just wanted to work hard to be the hardest nickel in my position and the best at it.”

Three years later, Gordon accomplished at least part of his goal. Gordon established himself as one of the top slot cornerbacks in the NFL with the Bears. He also helped elevate the Bears’ secondary to become one of the better units in the league.

The Bears officially rewarded Gordon on Tuesday when they announced a three-year extension that will keep Gordon in Chicago through the 2028 season. He’s reportedly set to make $40 million, which would make him the highest-paid slot cornerback in the league.

Gordon told reporters Tuesday that he appreciated the way the Bears made him feel like a priority during the process, especially with a new coaching staff that hasn’t worked with him yet.

“I think it says a lot, I appreciate and I love that,” Gordon said. “I feel like that speaks to a lot of things that we’re going to be able to do. I feel like that just sets the bar even higher to the things that we can accomplish here, individually and as a team. So [I’m] just excited to see how far we can raise the roof.”

Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon breaks up a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba during a game last season at Soldier Field in Chicago. Gordon officially signed a three-year contract extension with the Bears on Tuesday. (Mark Busch)

Over three seasons, Gordon cemented himself at a position that’s grown in importance over the past few years. He’s started 34 games and played in 42, collecting five interceptions, 17 passes defended, a pair of forced fumbles and nine tackles for a loss. Gordon also found ways to get to the quarterback, finishing with 1.5 sacks and four quarterback hits.

Gordon credited playing as a rookie to helping him reach his goals. He started 14 games in 2022, including the season-opener, and quickly went through the ups and downs of an NFL season. Gordon finished with three interceptions, six passes defended and 71 total tackles.

“I think it helped. I’m the type of person where I want to see the whole menu right away, just so I can keep digesting as much as I can instead of getting piece by piece. So to be able to go like that and get thrown in the fire – I feel like I adapt real fast. It just accelerated everything for me.”

The signing also was important for Bears general manager Ryan Poles. Poles didn’t only lock up another cornerstone for the secondary after signing cornerback Jaylon Johnson to an extension last offseason.

He also locked up Poles’ first draft selection as Bears GM.

“We are excited to have [Gordon] remain a member of the Chicago Bears for years to come,” Poles said in a press release. “[Gordon] will be a big part of our defense, and we look forward to his continued ascension on our team.”

Gordon said he and Poles hugged after he officially signed his deal. But they also quickly moved on to their bigger goals of building the Bears under new coach Ben Johnson’s coaching staff.

“I think it says a lot, I appreciate and I love that. I feel like that speaks to a lot of things that we’re going to be able to do. I feel like that just sets the bar even higher to the things that we can accomplish here, individually and as a team. So [I’m] just excited to see how far we can raise the roof.” — Kyler Gordon, Chicago Bears cornerback

That will include starting to become familiar with the new coaching staff during offseason workouts. Gordon said he wasn’t with the team last week when it started its voluntary offseason program while he was finalizing his extension, but he plans to join the team soon.

Gordon has liked what he’s heard and seen so far from defensive coordinator Dennis Allen and his staff. The staff’s energy and sense of urgency were clear based off the conversations they’ve had.

He’s also liked what he’s seen on tape. Gordon said he feels like he can be versatile in Allen’s defense and move around the field, which will help continue his development in becoming one of the best at his position.

“I feel like there’s not really no limit to my possibilities,” Gordon said. “So I’m just kind of excited to see what he cooks up and what his plan is.”