Chicago Bears injury report: Kyler Gordon returns in estimated report

Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon (6) reacts during the first half against the New Orleans Saints earlier this season in Chicago. (Kamil Krzaczynski/AP)

Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon would’ve returned to the practice field Tuesday, according to an estimated injury report the team sent out.

Gordon (groin) would’ve been limited Tuesday had the team practiced. The Bears didn’t practice Tuesday and instead held a walkthrough ahead of Saturday’s Wild Card game against the Green Bay Packers.

The Bears designated Gordon and left tackle Braxton Jones to come off injured reserve Tuesday. Tuesday was the first day either play could practice after the team opened both players’ 21-day practice windows. Jones (knee) was estimated to be a full participant Tuesday.

It was an encouraging step in the right direction for Gordon, who’s only played three games this season. Gordon missed the first four games of the year because of a hamstring injury and made his debut against the Washington Commanders in Week 6. He played in two games before he suffered a groin and calf injury that landed him on injured reserve at the end of October.

Gordon returned on Black Friday and played against the Philadelphia Eagles. But he then re-aggravated his injury warming up before the Bears’ Week 14 game against the Packers and was placed on injured reserve once again.

#Bears Injury Report



The Chicago Bears conducted a walk-thru on Tuesday, participation is an estimation. pic.twitter.com/pV6TZLWxZs — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) January 6, 2026

His replacement, C.J. Gardner-Johnson (concussion), would not have practiced Tuesday after he was injured toward the end of Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions. Defensive end Joe Tyron-Shoyinka (concussion) also remained out, while wide receiver Jahdae Walker (illness) would’ve been out as well.

Wide receiver Rome Odunze (foot) and starting left tackle Ozzy Trapilo (quad) both would’ve been limited after they missed Sunday’s game. Odunze ended the regular season by missing the last five games.

Quarterback Caleb Williams was encouraged that Odunze would be back for the team’s playoff run when he met with reporters Tuesday.

“It’s going to be great,” Williams said at Halas Hall in Lake Forest on Tuesday. “I’m excited to have him back. We were talking a few weeks ago when he went down before pregame, texted him after the game and said, ‘I got you, and we’ll get to the playoffs and we’ll handle business when you come back, but I need you back healthy and ready to go.’ ”

Meanwhile, wide receiver DJ Moore (knee) was also listed as limited. Cornerback Nick McCloud (illness) also missed Sunday’s game but would’ve been a full-go Tuesday.