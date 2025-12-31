Salvation Army says demand for services rises across north and central Illinois

Simona Anderson, 4, of Tampico grabs a hug from Marshal Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, outside of the Sterling Walmart. The police and fire departments went head to head in donation collections to help benefit the Salvation Army. (Alex T. Paschal)

The Salvation Army is urging last-minute year-end donations to help meet what it said is rising community needs across much of Illinois.

“As the year comes to a close, the need in our communities does not,” Lt. Colonel Jonathan Rich, divisional commander of The Salvation Army North and Central Illinois Division, said in a news release.

“There is still time to make a difference. Year-end donations are critical to ensuring we can continue meeting human needs without discrimination in the months ahead,” Rich said.

From food pantries to emergency shelter, The Salvation Army North and Central Illinois Division said it has experienced an estimated 50% increase in demand for social services this year, placing added strain on resources as community needs continue to grow.

Throughout 2025, the division served more than 731,000 people, provided 675,000 meals, 173,000 nights of emergency shelter, and nearly 300,000 gifts and toys to children and families in need, the Salvation Army said in the release.

Charitable contributions made by Dec. 31 may be tax-deductible for the 2025 tax year. Online gifts completed by midnight on Dec. 31 or checks postmarked by Dec. 31 may qualify.

To make a secure year-end donation or learn more, visit salarmyncil.org.