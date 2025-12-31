Illinois Secretary of State’s Office warns of toll, traffic violation text scams

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said residents need to be aware of fraudulent text messages claiming that they owe money for traffic violations or tolls.

Scam texts typically claim that the recipient’s vehicle registration or driving privileges are at risk of suspension and prompt immediate action through a link.

These messages are phishing attempts designed to instill fear as a means of stealing money or personal information.

“Phishing scams continue to be a persistent threat, especially during the holiday season, with criminals repeatedly attempting to steal Illinoisans’ personal information and hard-earned money,” Giannoulias said in a news release. “These messages are designed to look legitimate, which is why it’s important for residents to remember that our office will never contact them by text about license or registration issues. Ignoring and reporting these scams helps protect everyone.”

The secretary of state’s office sends text messages only to remind customers about scheduled DMV appointments, according to the release.

It does not send texts related to driver’s license status, vehicle registration issues or enforcement actions.