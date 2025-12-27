Storms possible Sunday in northern Illinois, followed by falling temperatures

Northern Illinois could see storms Dec. 28, 2025 followed by strong winds and plunging temperatures. (Graphic provided by National Weather Service)

Storms are possible in northern Illinois Sunday as a system passes through the region, but the area could see high wind gusts and falling temperatures Sunday night into Monday.

The National Weather Service said Saturday morning that locally heavy rainfall is possible Sunday. “Widespread” rain amounts could be 0.25 to 0.75 inches, with some areas seeing 1 to 1.5 inches of rain, according to the NWS.

Embedded thunderstorms Sunday morning into midday and the afternoon cannot be ruled out, NWS meteorologist Jake Petr said. Areas south of Interstate 80 have a higher potential of stronger, more severe storms, Petr said.

Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph are likely overnight Sunday into Monday, and local gusts of over 50 mph are possible, according to the NWS. Winds are expected to really pick up Sunday afternoon, Petr said.

High temperatures Sunday could be in the mid 50s to near 60, Petr said, adding that it will be cooler in the north and warmer in the south, but the warmth “may not last super long.”

Temperatures are also expected to fall Sunday night into Monday, and temperatures are anticipated to be the lower 20s and teens Monday morning. Wind chills are expected to be near 0, according to the NWS.

The plummeting temperatures could cause areas that are still wet from the rain to freeze very quickly, Petr said. Scattered snow showers are possible with possible accumulation in some areas.

People should secure outdoor furniture and monitor the latest forecasts, according to the NWS, and hazardous driving conditions, tree damage and power outages can be expected.