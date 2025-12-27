Illinois to boost funding for Planned Parenthood by $4 million

A Planned Parenthood health center in Ottawa closed in March due to financial challenges and rising healthcare costs. (Bill Freskos)

The Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services is investing $4 million in Medicaid family planning programming to counteract the federal defunding of Planned Parenthood.

The funding was cut in the Trump administration’s budget bill that passed earlier this year.

The funding will go towards services that many Illinoisans rely on, like contraception, sexually transmitted infection testing and treatment and cancer screenings, the Department of Healthcare and Family Services said in announcing the funding.

Planned Parenthood provided services for almost 35,000 Illinois Medicaid customers across the state in 2024, according to a news release.

Illinois received about $4 million in federal Medicaid reimbursement for family planning services delivered to Medicaid customers at Planned Parenthood of Illinois clinics, the Department of Healthcare and Family Services said.

“Illinois is stepping in to fill this temporary funding gap to ensure people can access basic health care, which is in furtherance of the Pritzker Administration’s efforts to protect widespread reproductive health care service availability throughout the state,” the department said in the release.

The Trump administration’s budget bill looks to block states from making federal payments to certain entities that provide abortion services for one year. Abortions are not paid for with federal dollars and are covered on state Medicaid plans with state funds, according to the release.

Some states are challenging the federal funding cuts to Planned Parenthood.

In addition to ensuring that Illinoisans have access to critical health services, research from the Guttmacher Institute estimates a cost savings of $7 for every public dollar spent on family planning services, the Department of Healthcare and Family Services said.

Planned Parenthood of Illinois operates 13 health centers across the state and has continued to serve Medicaid patients while legal challenges have proceeded, according to the release.

In addition to PPIL-operated facilities in Illinois, Planned Parenthood Great Rivers operates a clinic in Fairview Heights, which also will receive funding.

Investments in reproductive health care “also allow individuals to plan pregnancies, better manage maternal health and improve birth outcomes as well. Birth equity for Illinois residents remains a key priority of the Pritzker Administration,” the Department of Healthcare and Family Services said in the release.

The Illinois Birth Equity Blueprint was released in September aiming to serve as a roadmap for improving maternal health in the state and addressing structural inequalities and barriers to care, according to the release.

Planned Parenthood is a key partner in state efforts to enhance coordination across sectors and adopt more equitable data practices, according to the release.

As of the end of the state fiscal 2025, more than 3.3 million Illinoisans were enrolled in Illinois Medical Assistance programs. Additional reproductive health care resources are available here.