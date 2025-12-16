Secretary of State’s Office launches e-filing for Court of Claims

Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias speaks at an event in Springfield in May 2025. (Jerry Nowicki)

The Illinois Court of Claims will now offer electronic filing options and conduct remote hearings – a major step forward in how the court serves the public as part of a broader modernization push, Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced Monday.

The transition replaces a paper-based system that depended on mail delivery, “cumbersome copies and in-person proceedings, often delaying case processing and complicating access for claimants,” he said in a news release.

“By making this a fully digital process, we’re making government more accessible, more transparent and more efficient for the people it serves. This initiative will save time, reduce headaches and ensure Illinoisans can seek justice without unnecessary barriers,” Giannoulias said.

Starting Monday, all filings with the Court of Claims will be submitted through a new online e-filing portal – clerkofthecourt.ilsos.gov .

Users can create an account, follow step-by-step instructions and submit their claims directly through the system. Training videos will be available to help first-time users navigate the process, according to the release.

“The new digital platform makes it easier than ever for Illinoisans to manage their claims from start to finish, allowing them to file at their convenience, track updates instantly and receive notifications in real time as their case moves forward,” according to the release.

The initiative brings the Court of Claims in line with broader technology upgrades underway across the Secretary of State’s office and throughout the Illinois court system, according to the release.