Ag groups react to beef import proposal

WASHINGTON — In an effort to bring down prices for the American consumers, President Donald Trump said the United States could purchase Argentinian beef.

“We would buy some beef from Argentina. If we do that, that will bring our beef prices down,” the president told reporters aboard Air Force One on Oct. 19.

His comments drew concerns from agriculture organizations, and Trump defended himself in a social media post.

“The Cattle Ranchers, who I love, don’t understand that the only reason they are doing so well, for the first time in decades, is because I put Tariffs on cattle coming into the United States, including a 50% Tariff on Brazil,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “If it weren’t for me, they would be doing just as they’ve done for the past 20 years — Terrible!”

“It would be nice if they would understand that, but they also have to get their prices down, because the consumer is a very big factor in my thinking, also!” he added.

Beef prices have been steadily rising over the past 20 years due because the supply of beef remains tight.

Most recently, drought and reduced imports from Mexico due to a flesh-eating pest in cattle herds there have reduced U.S. supplies, while demand remains strong.

In response to the president’s comments, several agricultural organizations released statements expressing concerns.

“Lowering beef prices for consumers starts with restoring fairness in the marketplace, not by importing beef from Argentina and undercutting American ranchers. Years of drought, depressed cattle prices and unchecked corporate consolidation have already pushed many family farmers and ranchers to the brink, all while consumers pay more at the grocery store.

“In times of extreme uncertainty in the farm economy, we should be doubling down on our efforts to support family farmers and ranchers here at home. The answer isn’t foreign beef; it’s rebuilding herds to meet domestic demand, restoring competition in meatpacking, enacting mandatory country-of-origin labeling so consumers know where their beef comes from and creating a fair marketplace that works for both farmers and consumers.

“History shows that when competition disappears, ranchers receive less for their cattle even as grocery store prices climb, eroding fairness across the entire supply chain. Now more than ever, we hope the administration brings family farmers and ranchers to the table to consider solutions that put all American families first.”

Rob Larew, president

National Farmers Union

“We know America’s families face challenges when food prices rise, but it’s important for President Trump to remember that farmers are facing an economic storm, as well, and a vibrant U.S. cattle herd is at stake. Many of America’s beef farmers have operated in the red for several years. Adverse weather and low prices drove cattle herds down to levels not seen in decades. Weakened cattle prices are the last thing needed in farm country, where farmers are being paid historically low prices for crops across the board while expenses remain high.

“We urge the administration to carefully consider the damage importing more beef and cattle from other countries will have as cattle farmers decide whether to invest in rebuilding America’s herds. Just the mention of beef imports created more instability and uncertainty for America’s farmers.

“Flooding markets with foreign-grown beef could affect our nation’s ability to be food independent in the long-term. We look forward to learning more about the president’s plan, and we stand ready to work with him to ensure farmers and ranchers can survive this economic storm.”

Zippy Duvall, president

American Farm Bureau Federation

“The president has suggested purchasing foreign beef to help lower costs, meanwhile he is placing tariffs on other foreign imports to bolster U.S. production of goods and services in non-agriculture sectors. It is a double standard with harmful implications for our state’s farmers.

“Furthermore, the risk of a foot-and-mouth disease outbreak as a result of importing beef from a foreign hotspot harbors dangerous implications for all American livestock producers.”

Josh St. Peters, executive vice president

Illinois Beef Association

“In response to recent comments from President Trump, Indiana Farm Bureau is concerned how an increase in foreign imports of beef could negatively impact Indiana cattle farmers and domestic beef production.

“The demand for beef has been a bright spot after several years of low profitability. Disruption to that market is the last thing needed for our farms to remain viable. While many farm families are struggling with operating expenses at an all-time high, INFB will encourage policies that will keep farmers farming.”

Randy Kron, president

Indiana Farm Bureau

“The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association’s family farmers and ranchers have numerous concerns with importing more Argentinian beef to lower prices for consumers. This plan only creates chaos at a critical time of the year for American cattle producers, while doing nothing to lower grocery store prices.

“Additionally, Argentina has a deeply unbalanced trade relationship with the U.S. In the past five years Argentina has sold more than $801 million of beef into the U.S. market. By comparison, the U.S. has sold just over $7 million worth of American beef to Argentina. Argentina also has a history of foot-and-mouth disease, which if brought to the United States, could decimate our domestic livestock production.”

Colin Woodall, CEO

National Cattlemen’s Beef Association

“Already this year, the U.S. has imported more than 1.26 million metric tons of beef, primarily from Australia, Canada, Brazil, Mexico and New Zealand. Increasing imports under current rules ultimately benefits foreign suppliers and multinational packers, while putting U.S. ranchers on the losing end and depriving American consumers of honest transparency at the meat counter.

“The U.S. Cattlemen’s Association supports affordable food prices for American families. But we do oppose policies or loopholes that manipulate the market to address a solution that will be solved through natural market behavior. This approach weakens our industry’s foundation and undermines rural America.

“We have appreciated President Trump’s ‘America First’ priorities, which have consistently highlighted the importance of supporting U.S. producers and reinforcing national food security. This moment presents an excellent opportunity to show genuine American-first leadership by prioritizing strong domestic production and fair, transparent markets for both ranchers and consumers.”

Justin Tupper, president

U.S. Cattlemen’s Association