How much do northern Illinois community college presidents make?

Joliet Junior College President Dr. Clyne Namuo joined Governor JB Pritzker and other state officials to sign the Illinois Dual Credit Quality Act on Monday, June 30, 2025. (Photo Provided by Joliet Junior )

As community colleges take on an evolving role in recent years, Shaw Local News Network is providing details on the compensation of presidents who lead 10 of these publicly funded schools in northern Illinois.

Some of the highest-paid community college leaders in the state include Joliet Junior College President Clyne Namuo and McHenry County College President Clinton Gabbard, based on their latest contracts and salary data from the Illinois Community College Board.

Community colleges have been in the spotlight this year after Gov. JB Pritzker proposed allowing these institutions to offer four-year degree programs beyond the two-year degree programs they have historically offered.

In Pritzker’s State of the State speech last February, he called community colleges “one of the jewels of the Illinois education system,” which have seen increasing student enrollment in recent years.

President Clyne Namuo speaks at the Joliet Junior College State of College Address on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

Pritzker proposed those schools offering four-year degree programs for “in-demand career paths” such as “nursing, advanced manufacturing, early childhood education and beyond.”

“With lower tuition rates and a greater presence across the state, especially in rural areas, community colleges provide the flexibility and affordability students need. This is a consumer-driven, student-centered proposal that will help fill the needs of regional employers in high-need sectors and create a pathway to stable, quality jobs for more Illinoisans,” Pritzker said.

On June 30, Pritzker also signed bills to improve college affordability and access for high school students.

In examining the latest contracts for presidents at 10 schools in northern Illinois, Shaw Local News Network has found Namuo had a higher number of vacation days per year than most other presidents.

McHenry County College President Clinton Gabbard speaks during commencement on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Crystal Lake. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

Presidents at colleges such as Kankakee Community College, Kishwaukee College, McHenry County College and Moraine Valley Community have between 20 to 30 days of vacation.

Namuo has 40 days of vacation, with an option to “buy back” up to 80 hours of vacation each year.

And Kankakee Community College President Michael Boyd has an interesting perk among those presidents — a monthly membership to Kankakee Country Club reimbursed by the college.

Last year, concerns about Namuo’s salary and vacation time were raised by one of the members of the Joliet Junior College’s Board of Trustees. The contract was approved by a 5-2 vote.

The College of DuPage main campus in Glen Ellyn. The school has four satellite locations in DuPage County. (Shaw Media)

Namuo’s contract included a base salary of $325,000, an almost $39,000 increase to his annual pay at the time.

Before the 5-2 vote, JJC Trustee Maureen Broderick said she was concerned about “overspending” at the college.

“Especially in these inflationary times when a lot of taxpayers, students and constituents are living paycheck to paycheck,” Broderick said.

She also said community colleges typically receive 20 days of “use or lose it” vacation.

But Namuo’s contract was supported by Broderick’s rival on the board, JJC Trustee Alicia Morales, who called it “very fair.”

“[Namuo] has a higher level of education. Lots of experience. He has already proven his skills and abilities. Okay, if other people want to make that salary, they can go back to school, get a Ph.D. and apply for a presidential job,” Morales said.

A snapshot of community colleges

President: Clyne Namuo

Paid: $325,000 – 4% increase in second year; 3% increase in third year

Contract length: July 1, 2025 – June 30, 2028

Extra benefits:

• One-time $5,000 retention bonus

• 40 days of vacation annually

• “Buy back” of up to 80 hours of vacation each year in June

• “Buy back” of an additional 40 hours of vacation in June 2025

Years of service: 2022 to present

Size of campuses:

• Main campus: 1215 Houbolt Road, Joliet – 368 acres

• City Center campus: 235 N. Chicago St., Joliet

• Romeoville Campus: 1125 W. Romeo Road, Romeoville

• Morris Education Center: 725 School St.. Morris

Student enrollment:

• Fall 2023: 9,863

• Fall 2024: 14,414

President: Clinton Gabbard

Paid: $323,702 with a 3% raise each year

Contract length: Four years. This is Gabbard’s seventh contract extension.

Extra benefits:

Accrue 16.67 hours of vacation leave each month for an annual accrual of 200 hours or 25 days

$500 monthly vehicle allowance

Dollar-for-dollar match on an annuity

Home internet reimbursement

No incentive bonus

Years of service: 2016 to present

Campus size:

Main campus – 8900 Northwest Hwy #14, Crystal Lake

Catalyst campus and University Center – 222 E. Church St., Woodstock

Student enrollment:

2023-24: 13,282

2024-25: 13,303

President: Muddassir Siddiqi

Paid: $300,000

Contract length: July 1, 2025 – June 30, 2028

Extra benefits:

• College-owned phone and other technology equipment

• College-owned vehicle

• College credit card with board review of expenses

• $10,000 for expenses incurred in relocation of personal property

Years of service: Beginning July 1, 2025

Campus size:

Main campus: 273 acres at 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn

Four satellite centers:

301 S. Swift Road, Addison,

500 Kuhn Road, Carol Stream,

1223 Rickert Drive, Naperville,

650 Pasquinelli Drive, Westmont

Student enrollment:

• Fall 2023: 23,216

• Fall 2024: 26,224

President: Brian Knetl

Paid: $283,250

Contract length: March 20, 2024 - January 30, 2026

Extra benefits:

• $12,000 annual tax-sheltered annuity

• $5,000 max reimbursement for physical fitness

• $500 a month vehicle reimbursement allowance

Years of service: 2023 to present

Campus size:

Main campus: 243 acres at Route 47, Waubonsee Drive, Sugar Grove

Aurora Downtown: 18 S. River St.

Aurora Fox Valley: 2060 Ogden Ave.

Plano: 100 Waubonsee Drive

Student enrollment:

Fall 2023: 8,324

Fall 2024: 8,550

President: Peggy Heinrich

Paid: $281,021

Contract length: Three years. Ends 2028

Extra benefits:

Covered for all costs associated with professional development, including registration, tuition, travel and subsistence and other directly related expenses

Bi-weekly housing allowance of $711.54 ($18,500 annually)

Bi-weekly stipend of $288.46 ($7,500 annually) to cover non-reimbursable business expenses

Provided a cell phone, computer and printer

Years of service: Heinrich has been employed at the college since 2007. She began her position as Interim President last year after the previous President, David Sam, retired.

Campus size:

Main Campus: 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin

ECC for Emergency Services: 815 E. Plank Road, Burlington

Education & Work Center: 6704 Barrington Road, Hanover Park

Streamwood Village Hall: 301 E. Irving Park Road, Streamwood

Student enrollment:

2023-24: 13,863

2024-25: 15,160

A students arrives to Kankakee Community College in April 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

6. Moraine Valley Community College

President: Pamela Haney

Paid: $250,000

Contract length: July 1, 2023 - June 30, 2026

Extra benefits:

• $10,000 tax-sheltered annuity

• Vehicle leased/owned by college, all costs paid by college

• 21 days of vacation each year

Years of service: 2023 to present

Campus size:

307 acres at 9000 College Pkwy., Palos Hills

Student enrollment:

• 2024: 17,956

• 2025: 19,280 (as of June 16, 2025)

President: Laurie Borowicz

Paid: $234,660. Borowicz received a 5% increase for the 2025-2026 school year. The Board of Trustees vote on future raise amounts.

Contract length: Three years. Expires 2028.

Extra benefits:

8% of salary to retirement system

$10,000 annual vehicle allowance

Business-related and professional development expenses are covered

30 vacation days

Years of service: 2016 to present

Campus size:

120 acres at 21193 Malta Road, Malta

Student enrollment:

2023-24: 3,591

2024-25: 3,872

President: Tracy Morris

Paid: $212,687

Contract length: Three years. Expires 2026.

Extra benefits:

Bonus of 2% on top of salary if you reach 900 credit hours enrolled total

8% retirement contribution

All expenses for entertainment, lodging, food, telephone calls, etc., are reimbursed

Mileage reimbursement at the Internal Revenue Service mileage rate

Years of service: 2023 to present

Campus size:

Main campus - 815 N. Orlando Smith Road, Oglesby

Ottawa Center - 321 W. Main St., Ottawa

Student enrollment:

2023-24: 3,887

2024-25: 4,031

President: Michael Boyd

Paid: $211,120, increases every year

Contract length: July 1, 2025 — June 30, 2029

Extra benefits:

• $1,000 per month car allowance

• Monthly membership paid by the college for the Kankakee Country Club

• Cellphone and laptop computer for college business

• 20 days vacation each year

Years of service: 2019 to present

Campus size:

178 acres at 100 College Drive, Kankakee

Student enrollment:

Fiscal year 2024: 5,686

Fiscal year 2025: 6,065

President: Dave Hellmich

Paid: $210,115.

Contract length: Three years. Ends 2026

Extra benefits:

8% of salary goes into the retirement system

Two vacation days per month with no limit

$700 per month allowance for vehicle expenses

Two sick days per month

Years of service: 2015 to present

Campus size:

165 acres at 173 Route 2, Dixon

Student enrollment: