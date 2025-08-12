How much do northern Illinois community college presidents make?

As community colleges take on an evolving role in recent years, Shaw Local News Network is providing details on the compensation of presidents who lead 10 of these publicly funded schools in northern Illinois.
Some of the highest-paid community college leaders in the state include Joliet Junior College President Clyne Namuo and McHenry County College President Clinton Gabbard, based on their latest contracts and salary data from the Illinois Community College Board.
Community colleges have been in the spotlight this year after Gov. JB Pritzker proposed allowing these institutions to offer four-year degree programs beyond the two-year degree programs they have historically offered.
In Pritzker’s State of the State speech last February, he called community colleges “one of the jewels of the Illinois education system,” which have seen increasing student enrollment in recent years.
Pritzker proposed those schools offering four-year degree programs for “in-demand career paths” such as “nursing, advanced manufacturing, early childhood education and beyond.”
“With lower tuition rates and a greater presence across the state, especially in rural areas, community colleges provide the flexibility and affordability students need. This is a consumer-driven, student-centered proposal that will help fill the needs of regional employers in high-need sectors and create a pathway to stable, quality jobs for more Illinoisans,” Pritzker said.
On June 30, Pritzker also signed bills to improve college affordability and access for high school students.
In examining the latest contracts for presidents at 10 schools in northern Illinois, Shaw Local News Network has found Namuo had a higher number of vacation days per year than most other presidents.
Presidents at colleges such as Kankakee Community College, Kishwaukee College, McHenry County College and Moraine Valley Community have between 20 to 30 days of vacation.
Namuo has 40 days of vacation, with an option to “buy back” up to 80 hours of vacation each year.
And Kankakee Community College President Michael Boyd has an interesting perk among those presidents — a monthly membership to Kankakee Country Club reimbursed by the college.
Last year, concerns about Namuo’s salary and vacation time were raised by one of the members of the Joliet Junior College’s Board of Trustees. The contract was approved by a 5-2 vote.
Namuo’s contract included a base salary of $325,000, an almost $39,000 increase to his annual pay at the time.
Before the 5-2 vote, JJC Trustee Maureen Broderick said she was concerned about “overspending” at the college.
“Especially in these inflationary times when a lot of taxpayers, students and constituents are living paycheck to paycheck,” Broderick said.
She also said community colleges typically receive 20 days of “use or lose it” vacation.
But Namuo’s contract was supported by Broderick’s rival on the board, JJC Trustee Alicia Morales, who called it “very fair.”
“[Namuo] has a higher level of education. Lots of experience. He has already proven his skills and abilities. Okay, if other people want to make that salary, they can go back to school, get a Ph.D. and apply for a presidential job,” Morales said.
A snapshot of community colleges
1. Joliet Junior College
President: Clyne Namuo
Paid: $325,000 – 4% increase in second year; 3% increase in third year
Contract length: July 1, 2025 – June 30, 2028
Extra benefits:
• One-time $5,000 retention bonus
• 40 days of vacation annually
• “Buy back” of up to 80 hours of vacation each year in June
• “Buy back” of an additional 40 hours of vacation in June 2025
Years of service: 2022 to present
Size of campuses:
• Main campus: 1215 Houbolt Road, Joliet – 368 acres
• City Center campus: 235 N. Chicago St., Joliet
• Romeoville Campus: 1125 W. Romeo Road, Romeoville
• Morris Education Center: 725 School St.. Morris
Student enrollment:
• Fall 2023: 9,863
• Fall 2024: 14,414
2. McHenry County College
President: Clinton Gabbard
Paid: $323,702 with a 3% raise each year
Contract length: Four years. This is Gabbard’s seventh contract extension.
Extra benefits:
- Accrue 16.67 hours of vacation leave each month for an annual accrual of 200 hours or 25 days
- $500 monthly vehicle allowance
- Dollar-for-dollar match on an annuity
- Home internet reimbursement
- No incentive bonus
Years of service: 2016 to present
Campus size:
- Main campus – 8900 Northwest Hwy #14, Crystal Lake
- Catalyst campus and University Center – 222 E. Church St., Woodstock
Student enrollment:
- 2023-24: 13,282
- 2024-25: 13,303
3. College of DuPage
President: Muddassir Siddiqi
Paid: $300,000
Contract length: July 1, 2025 – June 30, 2028
Extra benefits:
• College-owned phone and other technology equipment
• College-owned vehicle
• College credit card with board review of expenses
• $10,000 for expenses incurred in relocation of personal property
Years of service: Beginning July 1, 2025
Campus size:
Main campus: 273 acres at 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn
Four satellite centers:
301 S. Swift Road, Addison,
500 Kuhn Road, Carol Stream,
1223 Rickert Drive, Naperville,
650 Pasquinelli Drive, Westmont
Student enrollment:
• Fall 2023: 23,216
• Fall 2024: 26,224
4. Waubonsee Community College
President: Brian Knetl
Paid: $283,250
Contract length: March 20, 2024 - January 30, 2026
Extra benefits:
• $12,000 annual tax-sheltered annuity
• $5,000 max reimbursement for physical fitness
• $500 a month vehicle reimbursement allowance
Years of service: 2023 to present
Campus size:
Main campus: 243 acres at Route 47, Waubonsee Drive, Sugar Grove
Aurora Downtown: 18 S. River St.
Aurora Fox Valley: 2060 Ogden Ave.
Plano: 100 Waubonsee Drive
Student enrollment:
Fall 2023: 8,324
Fall 2024: 8,550
5. Elgin Community College
President: Peggy Heinrich
Paid: $281,021
Contract length: Three years. Ends 2028
Extra benefits:
- Covered for all costs associated with professional development, including registration, tuition, travel and subsistence and other directly related expenses
- Bi-weekly housing allowance of $711.54 ($18,500 annually)
- Bi-weekly stipend of $288.46 ($7,500 annually) to cover non-reimbursable business expenses
- Provided a cell phone, computer and printer
Years of service: Heinrich has been employed at the college since 2007. She began her position as Interim President last year after the previous President, David Sam, retired.
Campus size:
- Main Campus: 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin
- ECC for Emergency Services: 815 E. Plank Road, Burlington
- Education & Work Center: 6704 Barrington Road, Hanover Park
- Streamwood Village Hall: 301 E. Irving Park Road, Streamwood
Student enrollment:
- 2023-24: 13,863
- 2024-25: 15,160
6. Moraine Valley Community College
President: Pamela Haney
Paid: $250,000
Contract length: July 1, 2023 - June 30, 2026
Extra benefits:
• $10,000 tax-sheltered annuity
• Vehicle leased/owned by college, all costs paid by college
• 21 days of vacation each year
Years of service: 2023 to present
Campus size:
307 acres at 9000 College Pkwy., Palos Hills
Student enrollment:
• 2024: 17,956
• 2025: 19,280 (as of June 16, 2025)
7. Kishwaukee College
President: Laurie Borowicz
Paid: $234,660. Borowicz received a 5% increase for the 2025-2026 school year. The Board of Trustees vote on future raise amounts.
Contract length: Three years. Expires 2028.
Extra benefits:
- 8% of salary to retirement system
- $10,000 annual vehicle allowance
- Business-related and professional development expenses are covered
- 30 vacation days
Years of service: 2016 to present
Campus size:
120 acres at 21193 Malta Road, Malta
Student enrollment:
- 2023-24: 3,591
- 2024-25: 3,872
8. Illinois Valley Community College
President: Tracy Morris
Paid: $212,687
Contract length: Three years. Expires 2026.
Extra benefits:
- Bonus of 2% on top of salary if you reach 900 credit hours enrolled total
- 8% retirement contribution
- All expenses for entertainment, lodging, food, telephone calls, etc., are reimbursed
- Mileage reimbursement at the Internal Revenue Service mileage rate
Years of service: 2023 to present
Campus size:
Student enrollment:
- 2023-24: 3,887
- 2024-25: 4,031
9. Kankakee Community College
President: Michael Boyd
Paid: $211,120, increases every year
Contract length: July 1, 2025 — June 30, 2029
Extra benefits:
• $1,000 per month car allowance
• Monthly membership paid by the college for the Kankakee Country Club
• Cellphone and laptop computer for college business
• 20 days vacation each year
Years of service: 2019 to present
Campus size:
178 acres at 100 College Drive, Kankakee
Student enrollment:
Fiscal year 2024: 5,686
Fiscal year 2025: 6,065
10. Sauk Valley Community College
President: Dave Hellmich
Paid: $210,115.
Contract length: Three years. Ends 2026
Extra benefits:
- 8% of salary goes into the retirement system
- Two vacation days per month with no limit
- $700 per month allowance for vehicle expenses
- Two sick days per month
Years of service: 2015 to present
Campus size:
165 acres at 173 Route 2, Dixon
Student enrollment:
- 2023-24: 2,402
- 2024-25: 2,552