Top under-the-radar Chicago Bears players to watch in 2025: No. 2 Austin Booker

Austin Booker Chicago Bears defensive end Austin Booker lines up during the first half of a game against the Detroit Lions last season in Detroit. Booker could make an impact in his second season this fall. (David Dermer/AP)

The Bears made a lot of NFL headlines this offseason. It started when general manager Ryan Poles hired Ben Johnson to be his new head coach and continued in the following months when Poles revamped his offensive line and boosted the defensive line.

There’s plenty to watch once training camp starts later in July. Many will look to see how the Bears adjust to Johnson’s new coaching staff and how quarterback Caleb Williams looks heading into his second season.

But there are some under-the-radar players who could become contributors in 2025. Shaw Local is counting down the top five under-the-radar Bears this week. These could be Bears who are waiting for an opportunity to take on a bigger role, rookies looking to make an impact or simply a player who Bears fans aren’t talking enough about.

Here’s a look at No. 2 on the list. Check back each day this week for the next installment.

No. 2 Austin Booker

Position: Defensive end

Experience: Second season

Looking back: Poles had a strong feeling about Austin Booker during last year’s draft. So much so that Poles traded back into the draft when he had no picks left to select Booker in the fifth round at No. 144 overall.

Booker wasn’t expected to make an instant impact when Poles did draft him. Many experts viewed Booker as a developmental piece. His length and speed were enticing, but Booker would benefit from a full offseason with a chance to build himself into an NFL defensive pass rusher.

Although he didn’t become a starter, Booker got a taste of the NFL and played in all 17 games last season. He made 21 tackles, three for loss, to go along with four quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks. Booker also played a little special teams.

The Bears got a good look at Booker in the middle of the season. He played at least 30% of the defensive snaps in a game five straight times midway through the year before his snaps hovered around 20% a game the rest of the season.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford gets rid of the ball just before taking a hit from Chicago Bears defensive end Austin Booker during their game last season at Soldier Field in Chicago. Booker will look to take a big step in his second season. (Mark Busch)

Looking ahead: The Bears addressed the defensive line with some moves this offseason. Poles signed defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo to a three-year, $48 million deal and also added veteran defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and rookie defensive tackle Shemar Turner.

Odeyingbo will likely be the starter opposite of Montez Sweat once the season starts, which could lead to Booker falling under the radar. But Booker should play an important role for the Bears as they try to improve their pass rush.

Booker fits into the type of edge new defensive coordinator Dennis Allen wants in his defense with his speed and length. Allen consistently pressures quarterbacks, and the Bears should use more rotations to get fresh bodies into the game.

Defensive end Dominique Robinson could contend for snaps with Booker, but Booker has a good opportunity to take a big step in his second season after Poles saw potential in his a year ago.