Batavia police seek info on liquor store burglary

Two suspects broke into a Batavia liquor store shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday and stole an unknown amount of cash and liquor, police said in a news release.

A business alarm alerted police to go to Windmill Market & Spirits, 336 E. Wilson St., where they found a broken window.

No one was inside when police arrived. Video surveillance showed a silver or gray Chrysler van arriving at the business at approximately 2:45 a.m. after traveling southbound on North Prairie Street, the release stated.

Two suspects, a man and a woman, wearing all-black clothing and black masks, exited the vehicle, broke the window and entered the store. One wore black gloves, and the other wore white gloves, authorities said.

Both people exited the store and got into the passenger side of the van, indicating what police believe could be the presence of a possible third person of interest, who remained in the vehicle, the release stated.

The van left the store before police arrived at 3 a.m., traveling southbound on South Prairie Street.

Police ask anyone in the area or near the store with video surveillance systems to check their footage between 2:30 and 3:05 a.m. on June 3, for the van or possible suspects.

Anyone with footage or information is asked to call 630-454-2500.