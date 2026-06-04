Kane County State’s Attorney, Undersheriff defend ICE arrests as legal action

Shaw Local file photo – Federal immigration agents arrested two men in front of the Kane County jail Sunday, May 31, prompting State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser and Undersheriff Amy Johnson (shown) to issue a joint statement that deputies were not involved, pursuant to the TRUST Act. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Federal immigration agents arrested two men in front of the Kane County jail Sunday, May 31, prompting State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser and Undersheriff Amy Johnson to issue a joint statement that deputies were not involved, pursuant to the TRUST Act.

A video shared on Reddit showed ICE agents arresting the two men. (Readers are cautioned that the video contains vulgar language.)

The video, posted on Reddit, shows the arrests and protesters filming and verbally challenging the agents with vulgar commentary.

The men who were arrested by federal agents were being released from the jail on Sunday because they were serving sentences of periodic imprisonment, a sentence that allows them to fulfill their jail time exclusively on weekends, according to Mosser’s and Johnson’s joint statement.

According to the statement, a Kane County sheriff’s deputy also was seen in a video, inquiring about a lost debit card. Mosser and Johnson’s statement said the deputy was not involved with the ICE action, as that’s not allowed under Illinois law.

In a follow-up response to Shaw Local, Mosser’s spokesman provided a link to a different, earlier video, also posted on Reddit.

Shaw Local file photo – Kane County State's Attorney Jamie Mosser (shown) and Kane Undersheriff Amy Johnson’s statement said the deputy was not involved with the ICE action, as that’s not allowed under Illinois law. (John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald./John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.)

That video showed Deputy Evan Rolfsmeier, a corrections officer, looking at a card in his hand while a protester asserts to him that ICE should not be allowed on the property at all.

The video does not show Rolfsmeier asking anyone about the card in his hand.

In the video, the protester cites House Bill 1312 and asserts that ICE should not be within 1,000 feet of the courthouse – which Mosser and Johnson said is not accurate, according to the joint statement.

But Illinois law does not prevent ICE arrests like the ones conducted Sunday, according to the statement.

ICE agents are not prohibited from viewing public court records and jail records. The law also does not stop federal agents from entering public spaces like the courthouse parking lot, according to the statement.

“Another point of confusion is Illinois House Bill 1312, which allows certain people to personally sue ICE in civil court and win monetary damages,” according to the joint statement. “HB 1312 applies to those arrested on civil immigration warrants within 1,000 feet of a courthouse while on their way to attend court, according to their statement.”

When Gov. JB Pritzker signed the bill into law Dec. 9. 2025, he said in a news release that it would enshrine protections for immigrant families.

“With my signature today, we are protecting people and institutions that belong here in Illinois. Dropping your kid off at day care, going to the doctor, or attending your classes should not be a life-altering task,” Pritzker said in the release. “Illinois – in the face of cruelty and intimidation – has chosen solidarity and support. Donald Trump, Kristi Noem, and Gregory Bovino have tried to appeal to our lesser instincts. But the best of us are standing up to the worst of them."

HB 1312 ensures immigrants and others impacted by hostile federal actions in Illinois can safely attend court hearings, protect their health information, join university communities and access childcare for their families without fear of aggressive civil immigration enforcement actions, according to Pritzker’s news release. It also outlines steps to provide legal recourse for individuals harmed by law enforcement agents who knowingly violated Constitutional rights during civil immigration enforcement operations.

While local police do not play a role in HB 1312 enforcement, Mosser’s and Johnson’s joint statement urges people to call 9-1-1 immediately for any life-threatening emergency or event requiring immediate police, fire or medical assistance.

“Do not hesitate to dial if there is an in-progress crime or threat to safety, according to the statement. ... We would like to remind the community that pursuant to the Illinois TRUST Act, local law enforcement cannot assist federal agents in executing civil immigration warrants,” according to the statement. “The Kane County Sheriff’s Office is fully compliant with the TRUST Act and did not coordinate in any way with the federal agents who conducted these arrests.”

The protester in the video asks the deputy his name and badge number.

She reads aloud his last name from his shirt, Rolfsmeier – to which he replies, “Yep.”

“Sir, what’s your badge number?” the protester asks as Rolfsmeier turns away to go inside.

“Officer Rolfsmeier, what is your badge number?” she repeats.

“It’s got nothing to do with me,” Rolfsmeier says to her. “Go back down and do your thing.”

As an added resource, the Illinois Attorney General’s Office provides “Know Your Rights” public awareness materials for immigrants interacting with law enforcement.

Fact sheets are available in English, Spanish and Polish online at illinoisattorneygeneral.gov.