IDPH updates school vaccination coverage dashboard with 2024-25 data

The Illinois Department of Public Health has released its updated Illinois School Vaccination Coverage Dashboard, which includes data from the current 2024-25 school year. The interactive platform provides insight into statewide, county and school district vaccination trends using publicly available data collected by the Illinois State Board of Education.

The dashboard, which includes data as of October 2024, is a resource for public health officials, educators, policymakers and residents by helping them make informed decisions about school immunization policies and public health initiatives.

Among key takeaways from the current data are:

• Even with a recent nationwide surge in measles cases, the overall measles vaccination rate for school children remains above 95 percent in Illinois for the 2024-25 school year.

• Over 70 percent of schools in the state have more than 95 percent of their students vaccinated for measles, forming a protective threshold for immunity and minimizing the risk of large outbreaks in those schools.

• Ten percent of Illinois Schools still have less than 91 percent of their students vaccinated for measles, making them vulnerable to outbreaks and disruptions.

• Rates for several other vaccinations declined slightly, including measles (-0.1%), mumps (-0.1%), rubella (-0.1%), varicella (-0.1%), and DTP/DTaP/TD (-0.3%).

• Traditional public schools across the state have demonstrated higher coverage rates across all vaccine types, compared to public charter and nonpublic schools.

“Vaccinations are one of the most effective tools we have to protect children from serious, preventable diseases and to keep them learning in school,” Illinois State Superintendent of Education Dr. Tony Sanders said in a news release. “We’re proud to partner with the Illinois Department of Public Health to provide this powerful tool to families, educators, and community leaders. Ongoing deadly measles outbreaks in other parts of the country serve as a call to action for all of us to protect our children, schools, and communities with safe, proven, and evidence-based immunizations. By understanding where vaccination gaps exist, we can work together to protect every student’s life and opportunity to learn without preventable health disruptions.”

Vaccination data included in the dashboard is derived exclusively from ISBE’s Immunization School Survey Results and Directory of Education Entities. All data displayed is publicly available and complies with ISBE and IDPH data privacy and security policies.

For more information on how to use the dashboard, refer to the “Data Overview” section within the dashboard for additional information on data fields and methodology. A comprehensive guide and tutorial are available to help users navigate the dashboard and interpret vaccination data.