State rolls out online tool to help public, schools monitor measles outbreaks

A health care worker prepares syringes, including a vaccine for measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR), for a child's inoculations at the International Community Health Services Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson/AP)

The Illinois Department of Public Health has launched a new data dashboard to help school officials and the public monitor any outbreaks of measles, should one occur in Illinois.

Measles cases are being reported in more than 20 jurisdictions around the United States, according to the IDPH.

The new Measles Outbreak Simulator Dashboard makes it easy for the public to find out the measles vaccination rate in any school in Illinois, public or private, and to determine the risk of a child being exposed to measles if a case is introduced in their school, according to a news release from the IDPH on Wednesday.

Illinois has had no reported cases of measles since an outbreak in Chicago in early 2024 and there are currently no active measles outbreak investigations in Illinois, according to the IDPH.

State health officials are closely monitoring an outbreak in Texas and New Mexico that has resulted in more than 530 confirmed cases, including three deaths, two of them children.

The IDPH continues “to work closely with our local public health and health care partners as we prepare for any potential measles cases in Illinois,” IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said in the release.

The new dashboard gives the public the ability to review the measles vaccination rates in their child’s school and view the risk for an outbreak.

“Two doses of measles vaccines are 97% effective in preventing measles. I recommend that our Illinois residents make sure that they and their family members are up to date on the measles/mumps/rubella vaccine and all other age-appropriate immunizations,” Vohra said in the release.

State Superintendent of Education Dr. Tony Sanders said, “We are grateful to IDPH for equipping school leaders, parents, and the public with clear, actionable data to assess measles risk and plan proactively. I encourage every school administrator to explore this resource to support families in staying informed and up to date on vaccinations.”

The dashboard provides predictions, projections and estimates for the size and spread of a measles outbreak in individual Illinois schools from pre-k through 12th grade using 2023-2024 school vaccination and enrollment data and additional model parameters.

The dashboard will be updated with the 2024-25 school year data as soon as that becomes available in the near future, according to the IDPH.

Most Illinois residents received the measles vaccine in childhood, which provides “strong, long-lasting protection. This means the risk of getting measles is very low for the vast majority of people,” the IDPH release stated.

According to the CDC, one dose of measles/mumps/rubella (MMR) vaccine is 93% effective against measles and two doses are 97% effective in protection from measles.

However, for those who are not vaccinated, measles is more contagious than most other infections. Measles is easily spread through the air when someone coughs or sneezes, according to the IDPH.

Measles can cause serious and long-term complications, including pneumonia and swelling of the brain, according to the IDPH.