Here’s a look at Chicago Bears’ depth chart following a couple weeks of free agency

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams throws on the run as Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II applies pressure during a game last season at Soldier Field in Chicago. Williams is a lock to be the starting quarterback this season. (Mark Busch)

The Bears had a busy start to free agency last week when they addressed major needs on both sides of the ball. Bears fans also got an early glimpse into new coach Ben Johnson’s influence on personnel decisions.

General manager Ryan Poles didn’t waste any time addressing two major concerns: the offensive and defensive lines. He got a head start before free agency started when he traded for offensive linemen Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson. He also made a slew of signings, headlined by center Drew Dalman and defensive linemen Grady Jarrett and Dayo Odeyingbo.

While the Bears can still sign a few more players in the coming month, Poles will shift his focus to next month’s draft. Poles told reporters that the recent signings and trades will open up his draft board. The Bears will have seven picks in the draft, including four in the top 75 – No. 10, 39, 41 and 73.

Where do all these moves leave the team? Here’s an early look at the Bears’ depth chart as of March 20.

Quarterback

Starter: Caleb Williams

Backups: Tyson Bagent, Austin Reed

The Bears might want to add a veteran in the room once the quarterback market settles down but this likely will be the group next season.

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift tries to get outside the Seattle Seahawks defense during their game last season at Soldier Field in Chicago. Swift should be the starting running back for the Bears next season. (Mark Busch)

Running back

Starter: D’Andre Swift

Backups: Roschon Johnson, Travis Homer, Ian Wheeler

Both Poles and Ben Johnson reiterated their support for Swift during the NFL Combine. But with a few early draft picks and a deep running back class, it’ll be interesting to see if the Bears choose to add to the room.

Wide receiver

Starters: DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, Olamide Zaccheaus

Backups: Tyler Scott, Devin Duvernay, Maurice Alexander, Samori Toure, John Jackson

With Keenan Allen likely not returning, Odunze will become one of Williams' top targets along with Moore. The Bears signed Zaccheaus, who is likely to be the team’s No. 3 receiver in the slot, while Scott will try to prove his worth to a new coaching staff. Duvernay should be a fun weapon for Ben Johnson.

Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet looks to get by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. during their game at Soldier Field in Chicago last season. Kmet will try to become more involved in Ben Johnson's offense this season. (Mark Busch)

Tight end

Starter: Cole Kmet

Backups: Durham Smythe, Stephen Carlson, Joel Wilson, Jordan Murray

Kmet returns as the team’s starter and will be a top Bear who can benefit from being in Ben Johnson’s offense. But the Bears could want to boost the position in the draft. The Bears signed Smythe as a top pass-blocker.

Offensive line

Starters: Braxton Jones (LT), Joe Thuney (LG), Drew Dalman (C), Jonah Jackson (RG), Darnell Wright (RT)

Backups: Kiran Amegadjie, Ryan Bates, Theo Benedet, Bill Murray, Chris Glaser, Doug Kramer Jr., Jordan McFadden, Joshua Miles, Ricky Stromberg

Poles reworked the interior of the offensive line with the additions of Thuney, Dalman and Jackson. Wright is still the starter at right tackle and the Bears voiced support for Braxton Jones at left tackle. But the Bears are likely to continue to address the offensive line in next month’s draft with their top selections to provide depth or even find a starter depending on who’s there at No. 10.

Former Indianapolis Colts defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo (54) rushes around the edge during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Indianapolis last season. Odeyingbo signed with the Chicago Bears this offseason. (AP file photo/AP)

Defensive line

Starters: Montez Sweat (DE), Grady Jarrett (DT), Andrew Billings (DT), Dayo Odeyingbo (DE)

Backups: Austin Booker, Gervon Dexter, Zacch Pickens, Jamree Kromah, Dominique Robinson, Chris Williams, Daniel Hardy, Jonathan Ford

As of now, Jarrett likely bumps Dexter as a starter and Odeyingbo starts opposite of Sweat, but the defensive line positions are very fluid. Poles is likely to address the defensive line with his top draft capital and could address either or both the edge and tackle positions. New Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen likes to pressure in waves, so non-starters will play a major role in the group’s success.

Linebacker

Starters: Tremaine Edmunds, T.J. Edwards, Amen Ogbongbemiga

Backups: Swayze Bozeman, Carl Jones, Noah Sewell

Ogbongbemiga replaces Jack Sanborn as the team’s third linebacker but Allen’s defense will likely use two linebackers most of the time. Sewell and Jones mostly played on special teams while the Bears signed Bozeman from Kansas City.

Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson almost intercepts a pass intended for Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley during their game last season at Soldier Field in Chicago. Johnson is back as the Bears' defensive leader. (Mark Busch)

Cornerback

Starters: Jaylon Johnson, Tyrique Stevenson, Kyler Gordon (nickel)

Backups: Terell Smith, Josh Blackwell, Ameer Speed

No changes in the starting lineup. Johnson is locked up to what looks like a team-friendly deal after this year’s free agency deals. Ben Johnson and Allen have sung Gordon’s praises and he should be up for an extension. Stevenson will try to prove himself after an up-and-down year last season. Smith got many of Stevenson’s snaps during his benching last year.

Safety

Starters: Jaquan Brisker, Kevin Byard

Backups: Jonathan Owens, Elijah Hicks, Tarvarius Moore, Alex Cook

The uncertainty surrounding this position comes from Brisker’s health. He missed the last 12 games of the season with a concussion after a strong start to the season. Byard returns as a dependable starter and Owens was a top backup and special teams ace.

Special teams

Starters: Cairo Santos (K), Tory Taylor (P), Scott Daly (LS)

The Bears could bring a kicker to challenge Santos after a few key misses last season. Daly is back as the team’s long-snapper. Duvernay will likely be the favorite for the kick-returner job.