Here’s a look at Chicago Bears’ depth chart following a couple weeks of free agency

The Bears had a busy start to free agency last week when they addressed major needs on both sides of the ball. Bears fans also got an early glimpse into new coach Ben Johnson’s influence on personnel decisions.
General manager Ryan Poles didn’t waste any time addressing two major concerns: the offensive and defensive lines. He got a head start before free agency started when he traded for offensive linemen Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson. He also made a slew of signings, headlined by center Drew Dalman and defensive linemen Grady Jarrett and Dayo Odeyingbo.
While the Bears can still sign a few more players in the coming month, Poles will shift his focus to next month’s draft. Poles told reporters that the recent signings and trades will open up his draft board. The Bears will have seven picks in the draft, including four in the top 75 – No. 10, 39, 41 and 73.
Where do all these moves leave the team? Here’s an early look at the Bears’ depth chart as of March 20.
Quarterback
Starter: Caleb Williams
Backups: Tyson Bagent, Austin Reed
The Bears might want to add a veteran in the room once the quarterback market settles down but this likely will be the group next season.
Running back
Starter: D’Andre Swift
Backups: Roschon Johnson, Travis Homer, Ian Wheeler
Both Poles and Ben Johnson reiterated their support for Swift during the NFL Combine. But with a few early draft picks and a deep running back class, it’ll be interesting to see if the Bears choose to add to the room.
Wide receiver
Starters: DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, Olamide Zaccheaus
Backups: Tyler Scott, Devin Duvernay, Maurice Alexander, Samori Toure, John Jackson
With Keenan Allen likely not returning, Odunze will become one of Williams' top targets along with Moore. The Bears signed Zaccheaus, who is likely to be the team’s No. 3 receiver in the slot, while Scott will try to prove his worth to a new coaching staff. Duvernay should be a fun weapon for Ben Johnson.
Tight end
Starter: Cole Kmet
Backups: Durham Smythe, Stephen Carlson, Joel Wilson, Jordan Murray
Kmet returns as the team’s starter and will be a top Bear who can benefit from being in Ben Johnson’s offense. But the Bears could want to boost the position in the draft. The Bears signed Smythe as a top pass-blocker.
Offensive line
Starters: Braxton Jones (LT), Joe Thuney (LG), Drew Dalman (C), Jonah Jackson (RG), Darnell Wright (RT)
Backups: Kiran Amegadjie, Ryan Bates, Theo Benedet, Bill Murray, Chris Glaser, Doug Kramer Jr., Jordan McFadden, Joshua Miles, Ricky Stromberg
Poles reworked the interior of the offensive line with the additions of Thuney, Dalman and Jackson. Wright is still the starter at right tackle and the Bears voiced support for Braxton Jones at left tackle. But the Bears are likely to continue to address the offensive line in next month’s draft with their top selections to provide depth or even find a starter depending on who’s there at No. 10.
Defensive line
Starters: Montez Sweat (DE), Grady Jarrett (DT), Andrew Billings (DT), Dayo Odeyingbo (DE)
Backups: Austin Booker, Gervon Dexter, Zacch Pickens, Jamree Kromah, Dominique Robinson, Chris Williams, Daniel Hardy, Jonathan Ford
As of now, Jarrett likely bumps Dexter as a starter and Odeyingbo starts opposite of Sweat, but the defensive line positions are very fluid. Poles is likely to address the defensive line with his top draft capital and could address either or both the edge and tackle positions. New Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen likes to pressure in waves, so non-starters will play a major role in the group’s success.
Linebacker
Starters: Tremaine Edmunds, T.J. Edwards, Amen Ogbongbemiga
Backups: Swayze Bozeman, Carl Jones, Noah Sewell
Ogbongbemiga replaces Jack Sanborn as the team’s third linebacker but Allen’s defense will likely use two linebackers most of the time. Sewell and Jones mostly played on special teams while the Bears signed Bozeman from Kansas City.
Cornerback
Starters: Jaylon Johnson, Tyrique Stevenson, Kyler Gordon (nickel)
Backups: Terell Smith, Josh Blackwell, Ameer Speed
No changes in the starting lineup. Johnson is locked up to what looks like a team-friendly deal after this year’s free agency deals. Ben Johnson and Allen have sung Gordon’s praises and he should be up for an extension. Stevenson will try to prove himself after an up-and-down year last season. Smith got many of Stevenson’s snaps during his benching last year.
Safety
Starters: Jaquan Brisker, Kevin Byard
Backups: Jonathan Owens, Elijah Hicks, Tarvarius Moore, Alex Cook
The uncertainty surrounding this position comes from Brisker’s health. He missed the last 12 games of the season with a concussion after a strong start to the season. Byard returns as a dependable starter and Owens was a top backup and special teams ace.
Special teams
Starters: Cairo Santos (K), Tory Taylor (P), Scott Daly (LS)
The Bears could bring a kicker to challenge Santos after a few key misses last season. Daly is back as the team’s long-snapper. Duvernay will likely be the favorite for the kick-returner job.