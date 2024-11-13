Sterling beauty lounge hosts father-daughter hairstyling event

Grace Beck, owner/operator of Bombshell Beauty Lounge in Sterling, will be hosting Beers & Kitty Cocktails, a daddy/daughter hair event where fathers can bond with their daughters while learning simple hair care tips. (Alex T. Paschal)

STERLING — Bombshell Beauty Lounge wants to help dads bond with their daughters while learning to style their hair with more than just a ponytail.

Beers & Kitty Cocktails is a daddy/daughter hair event where fathers can learn simple hair care tips and braiding techniques, such as bubble braids, fishtails and space buns.

The event starts at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at 1811 E. Fourth St. in Sterling. Owner Grace Beck said she created the event after reading a Facebook post in which area residents were searching for just such a class.

“I saw it on the ‘What’s New’ Facebook group,” Beck said. “Somebody commented on how great an idea it would be if hairdressers could come together and do this. So, I talked with my Bombshell girls, came up with a name and it was a done deal.”

Tickets for the event are limited and cost $25. Admission includes one beer, one non-alcoholic cocktail, a brush/comb, accessories and special discounts. Mothers and grandparents can also join by purchasing a ticket.

“We’ve already had such a huge response from the community,” Beck said. “I only have three tickets left. I even had another girl contact me and said she owns a bigger company, with a huge space and would love to collaborate with us for something like this in the future.”

Call 815-526-8305 to purchase a ticket by Friday, Nov. 29.

