Appreciate the pear, a seasonal fruit that deserves attention

Autumn is known as the season for apples and pumpkins but there is another seasonal fruit that deserves its fair share of attention. Fall is also peak season for pears. That’s when you will find them at their sweet, juicy best and they will probably be on sale.

Pears are full of fiber, low in calories and loaded with antioxidants, including vitamin C. They are also an excellent source of Vitamin K and potassium. One medium-sized pear provides about 100 calories, 0.6g of protein, 27g of carbohydrates, and 0.3g of fat.

There are many varieties of pears available at the supermarket. The Bartlett is the most common, but you may find red, D’Anjou or Bosc varieties. Also look for Asian pears. They are rounder and more crisp than other varieties, but still taste like pears.

When purchasing pears, look for fruit that feels heavy and firm to the touch. Pears are never picked ripe from the tree so they may seem hard when you buy them and since they ripen from the inside out the color may not be an indication of ripeness. The best way to tell if a pear is ripe and ready to eat is to “check the neck.” If the neck is slightly soft, it’s time to use them. You can leave them on the counter for a few days to ripen and then refrigerate for a few more days to hold them for longer.

Grab a few pears the next time you are in the produce department. Eat them raw or use any variety to make this delicious recipe.

Baked Pears

Ingredients:

2 large ripe pears

1/4 tsp ground cinnamon

2 tsp honey

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350F. Cut the pears in half lengthwise and place in a greased baking dish, cut side up. If needed, cut a sliver off the skin side so they sit flat. Use a melon baller, a scoop or a small spoon to remove the seeds. Sprinkle with cinnamon and drizzle 1/2 teaspoon honey over each half. Bake in the oven 30 minutes. Remove, let cool and enjoy!

Here are a few ways to enjoy your baked pears:

Breakfast – Top with yogurt and granola.

Salad – Slice into a fan shape and serve atop mixed greens or arugula with candied walnut or pecan pieces, crumbled goat cheese or blue cheese, and a balsamic dressing.

Dessert – Top with a scoop of vanilla or cinnamon ice cream, chopped nuts or maybe even a drizzle of chocolate sauce!

- Sherry DeWalt is the healthy lifestyles coordinator for the CGH Health Foundation in Sterling.