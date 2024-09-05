Richardson’s corn maze honors ag icon John Deere this year

The 2024 Richardson "World's Largest" Corn Maze design pays homage to agricultural icon John Deere. The adventure farm opens for the fall season Saturday, Sept. 7. (Photo provided by George Richardson)

SPRING GROVE – The same year that Spring Grove’s Richardson Farm was established in 1836, a man named John Deere moved to Illinois, discovering that the state’s sticky, clay soil slowed farmers who often had to stop every few feet to scrape the dirt off their cast-iron plows.

Deere’s invention the next year of a self-scouring steel plow revolutionized agriculture in the U.S. and around the world.

In celebration of that milestone – and Deere & Co.’s continuing agricultural and construction equipment innovation prowess – this year’s “World’s Largest Corn Maze” is an homage to Deere. The public is welcome to take it all in, as well as all of the other fun at the Richardson Adventure Farm, on Thursdays through Sundays from Sept. 7 to Oct. 27.

A portrait of John Deere is featured in the southwest corner of the rectangular, 28-acre maze this year, with a depiction of the original steel moldboard plow pulled by a horse in the southeast corner.

Also featured along with the company’s tagline are a couple of Deere & Co.’s more modern offerings: a construction loader (with a pumpkin in the bucket) and a quad track tractor.

At the center of this year’s 10.8 miles of trails? A hammer and anvil, representing Deere’s humble start as a blacksmith.

“We always have fun working out the details of each year’s maze,” said George Richardson, who operates the farm at 909 English Prairie Road, Spring Grove, with his wife, Wendy, brother, Robert, Robert’s wife, Carol, George’s son, Ryan, and Ryan’s wife, Kristen.

In the spring, Idaho-based MazePlay again brought its special planter that uses GPS to drop seeds precisely, creating the maze design and leaving gaps for the trails, Richardson said.

When in bloom, a 12-acre sunflower maze is included with the price of admission. Visitors are encouraged to check richardsonadventurefarm.com or find Richardson “World’s Largest” Corn Maze on social media for updates.

Hiking through miles of towering golden corn or vibrant flowers is far from the picturesque farm’s only draw. Family fun abounds with jumping pillows, pedal karts, giant slides, a train ride, a carousel, 50-foot viewing tower, pig races and an expansive gift shop with a wine sampling bar.

Add to that food trucks and a new 54-foot-by-90-foot concrete-floored, enclosed Barrel House beer pavilion (now under construction), where 9th Hour Brewing craft beers and more will flow.

That’s not to mention air cannons, live music on weekends and Zorbing, a zip line.

“I’m looking forward to seeing people enjoy the things we’ve worked so hard to create for them,” Ryan Richardson said. “Between the zip line, the time spent around campfires with family and friends – just the whole experience – everything is an Instagram moment on the farm.”

Richardson Adventure Farm admission is $20 for ages 3 through 12 and $24 for ages 13 and older from Sept. 7-29 and $24 for ages 3 through 12 and $30 for ages 13 and older on October weekends. Those 2 and younger are free. More details are at richardsonadventurefarm.com under the Hours & Pricing dropdown, where one also can find campfire and picnic site rental information.