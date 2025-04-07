New age-restricted apartment plan in Crystal Lake aims for rents below area average

A rendering of the proposed 24-unit apartment building at southwest corner of Congress Parkway and Exchange Drive in Crystal Lake. (Photo provided by City of Crystal Lake)

Developers are looking to construct an age-restricted apartment building in the business area of Crystal Lake off Congress Parkway, with the aim to be more affordable than other complexes in the area.

A three-story, 24-unit building with seven one-bedroom apartments and 17 two-bedroom units for residents ages 55 and older is planned for the 2-acre property at the southwest corner of Congress Parkway and Exchange Drive. The Crystal Lake Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved the proposal Wednesday. The City Council is expected to vote on the matter on April 15.

Developers first approached the board with a conceptual plan last year. Since then, developers have changed the architecture, site plan and added another garage building.

The plan calls for 35 parking lot spaces and 16 garages. Called Sunshine Apartments Crystal Lake, developers aim to have a balcony or patio for each unit along with a pergola with an outdoor cooking area for the residents.

Developers requested, along with approval of the development plan, that the land be rezoned from general commercial to multi-family residential. Surrounding properties are zoned for office, manufacturing and commercial use.

The area is slowly turning away from being a business district amid a trend of residential complex proposals. The Sunshine Apartments proposal is near another age-restricted apartment complex called The Residences of Crystal Lake that opened in 2020. Nearby at 551 Congress Parkway, city council approved a 93-unit apartment complex in December.

Though the apartments are expected to go at market-rate, developer John Konsor said the units will rent out at prices lower than the average price in the area. Commissioners indicated there is a high demand for more affordable options.

“I hope it translates into some level of affordability for the folks that get to rent there,” Commissioner Kathy Repholz said.

Konsor wants to fill the gap between affordable and luxury, he said. The plan doesn’t have as many “bells and whistles” as other luxury apartment complexes, and that helps keep costs down, he said. The building will not qualify for providing dedicated affordable units.

“There will be that element of affordability in the market that some people will appreciate,” Konsor said.

During his conceptual proposal in October, Konsor said he aims to have rental prices 10% lower than others in the area. He estimated rates to start at $1,700 for one-bedroom units and $2,000 for two-bedroom units.

In the near future, the city is looking to add a public art piece at the nearby roundabout on Congress Parkway. Commissioner Natasha Teetsov suggested developers look into possibly collaborating with artists or have complementary art on the property.

This was one of Teetsov’s last meetings as a planning and zoning commissioner. She is slated to be the newest member of Crystal Lake’s city council based on Tuesday’s still-unofficial election results.