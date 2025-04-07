Former Cary-Grove pitcher Quinn Priester traded to Milwaukee Brewers

Quinn Priester pitches for the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in August 2023 in Milwaukee. Priester was traded Monday from the Boston Red Sox to the Brewers. (Aaron Gash/AP)

Former Cary-Grove pitcher Quinn Priester is on the move again and coming closer to home.

The Boston Red Sox announced Monday that they traded Priester to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for minor league outfielder Yophery Rodriguez, a competitive balance Round A draft pick and a player to be named later or cash considerations.

Quinn Priester (Brynn Anderson/AP)

Priester, 24, was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first round (18th overall) after graduating from C-G in 2019 and made his debut with them in 2023. On July 29, 2024, the Pirates traded Priester to Boston in exchange for Nick Yorke, and the Red Sox subsequently assigned Priester to Triple-A Worcester.

The 6-foot-3 right-hander started the Red Sox’s season finale against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing one run and four hits in five innings with two strikeouts.

Priester was optioned to Worcester to begin the 2025 season.

In parts of two seasons with the Pirates, Priester went 5-9 with a 6.47 ERA in 94⅔ innings with 67 strikeouts and 40 walks.

Priester was the 2019 Illinois Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year.