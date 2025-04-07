New Outlander is stylish, practical midsize SUV

The 2025 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL is a great example of what can be done when you are willing to revisit former successes.

As a matter of survival, Mitsubishi has been upping its design game in recent years, and the 2025 Outlander SEL is a great example of what can be done when you are willing to revisit former successes.

I recently tested the 2025 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL for a week and in addition to the newly refined look, I was pleasantly surprised to find a very comfortable interior. Maybe the biggest value offered by the Outlander is Mitsubishi’s warranty of 10 years/100K miles on the powertrain.

There is a seemingly endless line of competitors in the midsize SUV market, so what helps the Outlander stand out among the throngs of SUVs? Price and value are the top attractions, with the reworked design close behind.

conveniently designed

With a bold front grille, sleek LED lighting, and sharp body lines, Outlander has a modern and sophisticated appearance. The SEL trim sits near the top of the Outlander lineup, offering upscale features without reaching luxury-level pricing.

I tested the Outlander SEL with the Premium Package ($3,050), which adds semi-aniline leather seats, a head-up display, a Bose premium audio system, and a panoramic sunroof. The optional Door Ground Illumination ($370) adds a subtle touch of style when approaching the vehicle at night.

Overall, the Outlander’s cabin feels well put together, with soft-touch materials and a conveniently designed layout. However, while the interior looks premium, some hard plastics remain in less noticeable areas, and the doors felt especially light and thin.

Performance

The Outlander SEL is powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine producing 181 horsepower and 181 lb-ft of torque. It’s paired with a continuously variable transmission and all-wheel drive. While I found the Outlander to deliver a smooth and comfortable ride, acceleration can feel underwhelming, especially when merging onto highways or passing at higher speeds.

The CVT does its best to provide efficiency, but it lacks the responsiveness of a traditional automatic transmission. For me, this is where someone can say, “I can live with that,” and walk away with huge savings, or decide they cannot exist without potent acceleration.

Handling is composed, and the Outlander’s steering feels well-weighted. The Super All-Wheel Control system provides added confidence in inclement weather and light off-road conditions, making it a confident choice for those who face snow-covered roads in the winter.

Tech

Second only to the exterior design, Mitsubishi has really stepped up its technology game with a well-equipped infotainment system at the center of the driving experience. The Outlander SEL features a 9-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, making smartphone connectivity seamless. The available Bose sound system (included in the Premium Package) provided an amazing level of audio quality.

A fully digital instrument cluster provides clear and customizable driving information, while the head-up display (also part of the Premium Package) projects key details onto the windshield. The inclusion of multiple USB ports and wireless charging ensures convenience for all passengers in the SUV.

The 2025 Outlander SEL comes packed with safety features, including adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, and forward collision mitigation. These features work together to provide a reassuring driving experience, especially in busy traffic conditions.

Value

One of Mitsubishi’s standout offerings is its impressive 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty, which is among the best in the industry. It also includes five years of roadside assistance, adding peace of mind for long-term ownership.

The base price of the 2025 Outlander SEL starts at $38,795. With the Premium Package, Door Ground Illumination, a few smaller add-ons, and destination charges, our test vehicle came to $44,675. While this price places it in competition with well-established rivals like the Toyota RAV4, Honda CR-V, and Nissan Rogue, the Outlander justifies its cost with a long list of features and an industry-leading warranty.

The Outlander SEL is a well-rounded SUV that blends style, comfort, and technology with a strong warranty. While its acceleration may not excite thrill-seekers, it excels in practicality and everyday usability. If you’re in the market for a midsize SUV with a premium feel without a luxury price tag, the Outlander SEL is worth considering.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations and vehicle performance.