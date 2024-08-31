How many games will the Bears win? Shaw Local’s 2024 season predictions

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams runs onto the field prior to the Hall of Fame game against the Houston Texans in August in Canton, Ohio. (Kirk Irwin/AP)

Training camp is in the books. The Chicago Bears have picked their 53-man roster. Now, it’s time to start thinking about the regular season.

The much-anticipated 2024 season is here. Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams will take the field in his regular season debut against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 8 at Soldier Field.

Shaw Local Bears beat reporter Sean Hammond and sports enterprise reporter Michal Dwojak are making their predictions for the 2024 Bears. Who will be team MVP? How many games will the Bears win? What will be the biggest surprise?

Here’s a look at their predictions.

Bears MVP

Bears wide receiver DJ Moore looks to get by Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II during a game last season at Soldier Field. (Mark Busch)

Dwojak: WR DJ Moore

Man, this really feels like a spot where you want to put Williams, right? If everything goes well with the Bears this season, it’s most likely because Williams turns out to be the franchise quarterback so many Bears fans hope he can be.

But I’m going to turn to one of his main targets. DJ Moore has been the most-talented player on the roster since general manager Ryan Poles convinced the Carolina Panthers to include him in their March 2023 trade.

With a fresh new contract, I expect Moore to solidify his position as a top-10 wide receiver in the league and be a major target for Williams during his rookie season.

Hammond: CB Jaylon Johnson

I’m zigging while everyone zags here. I agree that it feels like this is Williams’ award to lose, but I still think this team’s identity is going to be Matt Eberflus’ defense. I mean no disrespect to the No. 1 overall draft pick.

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson had his first taste of true NFL stardom last year. He earned his first Pro Bowl nod and he earned second-team All-Pro from the Associated Press. He signed a four-year, $76 million contract in March. He had four interceptions and forced one fumble, while locking down the opponent’s best receiver week in, week out.

I don’t think Johnson is done yet. I think there’s an even higher gear he can take his game. The Bears secondary is good enough that offenses can’t avoid throwing near Johnson like they did earlier in his career. If he stays healthy, I think he can top last year’s performance and be the heart and soul of one of the NFL’s best defenses.

Rookie of the Year

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams throws a screen pass during a preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals in August at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

Dwojak: QB Caleb Williams

I feel bad for Rome Odunze. If he were drafted by any other team, he would be the most talented rookie on the roster and he would be the easy answer to this question.

Obviously, the answer is Williams. There will be some bumps along the way, especially early, but Williams has shown glimpses during the preseason that he can be what many hope he can become. We just need everyone to manage their reactions early, which should be easy to do, right?

Hammond: QB Caleb Williams

I’m not going to overthink this one. I agree that Odunze could be a smart choice, but I’ve got to go with the guy throwing him the football. Williams is poised to have the best rookie season from a Bears quarterback ever. Mitchell Trubisky holds the Bears rookie record with 2,193 passing yards in 2017. If Williams stays healthy, I bet he passes that number sometime in November.

Defensive Player of the Year

Dwojak: DE Montez Sweat

There are plenty of Bears to choose on a defense that is aiming to become top five in the NFL. But I’m going with their trade deadline addition from last season, defensive end Montez Sweat.

He transformed the Bears defense as soon as he stepped on the field last year, and that should continue this season. Sweat’s presence will benefit everyone on the defense. Now imagine if the pressure from the other side matches his.

Hammond: TJ Edwards

I know, I know. I picked Jaylon Johnson as MVP, how can he not be DPOY? I’m just trying to spread the love here. Lake Villa native TJ Edwards finished seventh in the NFL in total tackles a year ago. He totaled 155 combined tackles, 2.5 sacks, three interceptions and one forced fumble in 17 games.

With a full year in Eberflus’ scheme playing alongside Tremaine Edmunds, Edwards should have no trouble hitting the ground running in 2024. Great Bears defenses will always be defined by their linebackers, and Edwards is the hard-nosed tackler on this squad.

Surprise prediction

Bears running back Roschon Johnson fends off Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon during the 2023 season opener in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

Dwojak: Poles will swing a big trade at the deadline

Poles has shown that he’s not afraid to take a big swing – though, thankfully for Bears fans, often a measured swing. If the Bears get off to a good start and are in playoff contention by the trade deadline on Nov. 5, Poles will trade one of his top 2025 draft picks to bring in a talented playmaker.

What position that will be remains to be seen. The obvious answer is defensive end, where Poles and Eberflus will look to see if one of their internal options can rise to the moment and take the pressure off Sweat. If not, don’t be surprised to see Poles trade next year’s first-round pick or one of their two 2025 second-round choices for a playmaker.

Hammond: Bears finally beat Green Bay

Nov. 17. Circle it on the calendar now. That will be the day the Bears finally end the losing streak against Green Bay. That losing streak is up to 10 games. The Bears haven’t beaten the Packers since 2018.

But I think that changes this year.

The Bears take on Green Bay on Nov. 17 at Soldier Field. That’s their best chance to do it. I don’t like their chances in Week 18 at Lambeau Field (they haven’t won in Green Bay since 2015). I have these two rivals splitting the season series.

Team record

Dwojak: 9-8

Super Bears, Super Bowl? The vibes are great now, but it’s a long season, and there will be plenty of growing pains with a rookie quarterback, no matter how talented he is.

With the way the schedule is set up, I expect the Bears to be hovering around .500 for most of the season. They’ll get two or three games over at some point and finish the regular season at 9-8, just sneaking into the playoffs.

Hammond: 10-7

I have the Bears starting 2-2, but I think there’s an opportunity to tick off three straight wins with Carolina, Jacksonville and Washington in the middle part of the schedule. I believe there’s a world in which the Bears are 6-3 before ever facing an NFC North opponent. Chicago will be reveling in Caleb mania.

Then things will crash down to Earth a little bit. The schedule gets tougher in November and December. I foresee this team losing four of its final six games, but still making it into the playoffs as the six or seven seed in the NFC.