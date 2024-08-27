Here’s the Chicago Bears’ initial 53-man roster for the 2024 season

Caleb Williams Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) arrives on the field prior to a preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Aug. 17 in Chicago. (Kamil Krzaczynski/AP)

The Chicago Bears have selected their initial 53-man roster for the 2024 season. The Bears, and every team across the NFL, had until 3 p.m. Tuesday to cut training camp rosters of 90 players down to 53 players.

The Bears had already announced more than a dozen cuts between Saturday and Monday. On Monday, they waived nine players. Entering the day Tuesday, they had 78 players remaining on the active roster and they needed to cut 25 more.

This is the third roster that general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus have built. This doesn’t necessarily mean the roster is complete, though. Many of the players cut on Tuesday across the league are subject to waivers. The Bears could put in a claim or several claims ahead of the 11 a.m. Wednesday waiver claim deadline.

The Bears can place up to two players on short-term injured reserve Tuesday. Any additional players heading to IR must first be on the 53-man roster. The Bears placed defensive end Jacob Martin and offensive tackle Larry Borom on IR on Tuesday. Long snapper Patrick Scales, who has a back injury, could potentially go on IR on Wednesday, which would free up an additional roster spot.

Below is the Bears’ initial 53-man roster.

Quarterback

Caleb Williams

Tyson Bagent

Running back

D’Andre Swift

Khalil Herbert

Roschon Johnson

Travis Homer

Wide receiver

DJ Moore

Keenan Allen

Rome Odunze

Tyler Scott

DeAndre Carter

Velus Jones Jr.

Tight end

Cole Kmet

Gerald Everett

Marcedes Lewis

Offensive line

Braxton Jones

Teven Jenkins

Coleman Shelton

Nate Davis

Darnell Wright

Ryan Bates

Kiran Amegadjie

Matt Pryor

Bill Murray

Doug Kramer

Defensive line

Montez Sweat

DeMarcus Walker

Andrew Billings

Gervon Dexter Sr.

Zacch Pickens

Darrell Taylor

Chris Williams

Dominque Robinson

Austin Booker

Daniel Hardy

Linebacker

Tremaine Edmunds

TJ Edwards

Jack Sanborn

Amen Ogbongbemiga

Noah Sewell

Cornerback

Jaylon Johnson

Tyrique Stevenson

Kyler Gordon

Josh Blackwell

Terell Smith

Jaylon Jones

Safety

Kevin Byard

Jaquan Brisker

Eljiah Hicks

Johnathan Owens

Special teams

Cairo Santos (K)

Tory Taylor (P)

Patrick Scales (LS)

Injured reserve

DE Jacob Martin

OL Larry Borom