August 05, 2024
Northwest Herald
Marengo man killed in tractor rollover Friday in Wisconsin

By Janelle Walker
emergency lights (Stock image)

A Marengo man was killed Friday when he was thrown from a tractor he was using, according to Iowa County, Wisconsin, officials.

The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office was called about 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, for a report of a possible deceased man found next to a “subcompact utility tractor.”

The victim was identified as Anthony Massuci, 81.

According to the sheriff’s office, Massuci was maintaining private recreational trails near Amacher Hollow Road in the town of Arena when he lost control of the tractor and was ejected. He died from his injuries, officials said.

The Iowa County Sheriff’s and Coroner’s offices, Wisconsin State Patrol, Arena Fire and Emergency Services, and the Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home assisted at the scene.

