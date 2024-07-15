Monday weather forecast in northern Illinois includes severe weather, heat, possible tornadoes

Another round of strong to severe thunderstorms is anticipated to move across the area Monday evening and into the night (National Weather Service)

Weather in northern Illinois on Monday will include extreme heat, thunderstorms, high winds, and possibly large hail and tornadoes according to the National Weather Service.

A heat advisory is in effect for Bureau, DeKalb, Grundy, Kendall, La Salle, Lee, Ogle, Whiteside and Will counties from 8 a.m. Monday through 7 p.m. Monday. Heat index values are expected to go as high as 105 to 110 degrees. The National Weather Service reminds residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles.

Following the heat, severe thunderstorms are expected throughout northern Illinois, starting as early as 6 p.m. in northwestern Illinois.

The severe thunderstorms may produce destructive winds at more than 75 mph, damaging hail and tornadoes, according to the NWS. A flash flooding threat is also possible in areas that see torrential downpours.