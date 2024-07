A lightning strike touches down Tuesday night in Crystal Lake while a tumultuous thunderstorm brings sheets of rain, powerful winds, hail and tornado warnings throughout McHenry County. (Shaw Local News Network)

McHenry County is set to experience severe thunderstorms early Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service said “gusty thunderstorms” will impact the area through 12:45 p.m. Sunday. “Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects,” the National Weather Service website said.

The storms’ timing coincides with the Crystal Lake Independence Day parade, but there was no indication that the weather was going to affect the parade.