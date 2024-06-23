Lee County Board acknowledges two staff members’ 25 years with county

DIXON — Two Lee County Probation and Court Services staff members were celebrated for their 25 years with the county at the Lee County Board meeting Thursday.

Micheal Wilcox, who was unable to attend the meeting, and Lesley Dever serve as senior probation officers for Lee County.

Director of Court Services Stacy Stewart gave a speech acknowledging Dever’s dedication to the county before presenting her with an honorary plaque.

Dever was hired in 1999, fresh out of college, as a probation officer managing adult and driving-under-the-influence offenders, Stewart said.

Throughout the years, Dever has continually stepped up to take on newly created roles, such as being involved with the supervision of Lee County Drug Court, the Mental Health Court and the Veterans Treatment Court, according to Stewart.

In 2019, Dever was promoted to her current role of senior probation officer.

“Leslie has been nothing but devoted, enthusiastic and loyal,” Stewart said.

