RNC organizers see Midwest as a battleground, tout Milwaukee location for Trump nomination

In July, the Fiserv Forum will host the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. Organizers gave a media preview Monday. (Marni Pyke)

Republicans promised “a monumental four days” in July during a media preview of the party’s nominating convention Monday in Milwaukee.

Former President Donald Trump, the presumptive nominee at the 2024 Republican National Convention, won the state in 2016 but President Joe Biden took it for the Democrats in 2020.

Republican National Committee leaders said they hoped to turn the state red again, noting the “road to the White House begins right here in Milwaukee” in an opening message. National and state Republicans “are joining forces to build on past engagement efforts to make significant inroads in historically blue areas,” officials said.

In July, the Fiserv Forum will host the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. Organizers gave a media preview Monday. (Marni Pyke)

A multi-block section of downtown Milwaukee will be dedicated to the convention that runs July 15 to 18.

Prime-time action will take place at Fiserv Forum where Trump will be nominated, while the nearby Baird Center and University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s Panther Arena will also be used for convention purposes.

More than 50,000 delegates, guests, elected officials and media are expected to attend.

At the preview, Committee on Arrangements Chairwoman Anne Hathaway thanked Milwaukee officials for their help and told a crowd of national and international journalists “all of you are essential components to executing our vision of making the convention a world-class TV production to highlight our party.

In July, the Fiserv Forum will host the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. Committee on Arrangements Chairwoman Anne Hathaway speaks at a media preview Monday. (Marni Pyke)

“As we get to the final countdown with just 98 days until the convention, we look forward to answering all your questions in preparation for this blockbuster event,” Hathaway added.

The Midwest will host two mega-conventions this summer, with the Democratic National Convention coming to the United Center in Chicago from Aug. 19 to 22.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20240408/nation-and-world-politics/rnc-organizers-see-midwest-as-a-battleground-tout-milwaukee-location-for-trump-nomination/