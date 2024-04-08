Solar eclipse glasses recalled for safety issues

Eclipse glasses are shown at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Monday, April 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) (Michael Conroy/AP)

The Illinois Department of Public Health urges the public to double-check their eclipse glasses after one brand was recalled for potentially failing to meet safety standards.

The glasses in question were reportedly sold through Amazon as Biniki Solar Eclipse Glasses AAS Approved 2024 – CE & ISO Certified Safe Shades for Direct Sun Viewing (6 Packs).

The glasses were also reportedly available at several southern Illinois retail establishments, including Big John Grocery in Metropolis, Farm Fresh Market in Breese, Highland Tru Buy in Highland, Perry County Marketplace in Pinckneyville, Sinclair Foods in Jerseyville and Steelville Marketplace in Steelville.

The recalled glasses are labeled as “EN ISO 12312-1:2022.” Proper safety glasses should carry the ISO designation of 12312-2.