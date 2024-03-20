Election 2024: Foster, Evans have early leads in primaries for 11th U.S. House seat

Democratic U.S. Rep. Bill Foster thanks poll workers for their efforts Tuesday morning in his hometown of Naperville. (Brian Hill)

Editor’s note: For the most up-to-date election results from Tuesday’s primary, visit www.shawlocal.com/news/election.

Democratic voters in Illinois’ 11th congressional district chose between incumbent Bill Foster and challenger Qasim Rashid, both of Naperville, on Tuesday.

An hour after polls closed, Foster was ahead 591 votes to 265 votes, giving Foster about 69% of the total with an estimated 1% of ballots counted, unofficial results showed. The 11th District includes parts of Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Will, DeKalb and Boone counties.

Foster, seeking a seventh term representing the 11th, has campaigned as an advocate of the Affordable Care Act. But Rashid, a human rights lawyer, has pointed out that Foster sided with Republican majorities by voting three times to weaken the law, against then-President Barack Obama’s wishes.

Rashid, whose family moved to Illinois when he was young, has touted his suburban roots. Foster has blasted Rashid for repeatedly leaving out that he spent a decade or so of his adulthood living in Virginia, moving back to the Chicago area only in 2022. While in Virginia, Rashid twice ran for elected office and lost – something else Foster has used as a zinger.

Of the pair, Rashid has been far more critical of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza against Hamas after the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks there.

Bill Foster, left, and Qasim Rashid are democratic candidates for congress in the 11th district.

Both men claimed endorsements from different offices of the United Auto Workers labor union until a regional office for those autoworkers rescinded its backing of Rashid and gave it to Foster. Foster had worked with President Joe Biden to save a Belvidere factory that employs UAW workers who live in the 11th.

Across the political aisle, Republican voters in the 11th will find three candidates on the ballot: Jerry Evans of Warrenville, Susan Hathaway-Altman of Geneva and Kent Mercado of Bartlett.

Jerry Evans, Susan Hathaway-Altman and Kent Mercado are the Republican candidates for Illinois' 11th congressional district seat. (Photos Provided via Daily Herald)

Nearly an hour after polls closed Tuesday night, music-school owner Evans was holding his lead in the three-way race.

With an estimated 1% of ballots counted, Evans, of Warrenville, had 364 votes, or nearly 53%, unofficial results showed. He was followed by Geneva’s Susan Hathaway Altman, who had 232 votes, or about 34%, and Bartlett’s Kent Mercado, who had 92 votes, or 13%.

Evans and Hathaway Altman, a chief sales officer for a travel company, both ran unsuccessfully in 2022. Mercado, a doctor and lawyer, is running for the first time.

The trio disagree on whether the U.S. should continue helping Ukraine in its war with Russia. Mercado said he supports aid; Evans said assistance should stop until the U.S. secures its southern border; Hathaway-Altman said the U.S. should focus on domestic issues and not intervene in foreign affairs.

Hathaway-Altman set herself apart by denying that the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol was an act of insurrection and calling for many facing charges to be released. In contrast, both Evans and Mercado condemned the violence of that day.

