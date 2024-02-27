Northern Illinois in for wild, record-breaking weather Tuesday

Northern Illinois is in for a wild 24 hours of weather, according to the National Weather Service.
Tuesday will be the warmest day ever recorded in the area, with highs reaching the mid-to-upper 70s by 3 p.m. That will be followed by scattered thunderstorms expected to reach the area by 6 p.m.
Some of the storms could be severe, with large diameter hail and damaging winds the main threats. The hail could be up to 2 inches in diameter, according to the National Weather Service. Also, a tornado or two can’t be ruled out during this time period.
After the storms, a powerful cold front will sweep through the area, with a temperature drop of 20 to 30 degrees in just one hour expected, along with strong wind gusts.
But that’s not all.
A brief snow is possible late tonight. Amounts may total less than an inch, but snow- and ice-covered roads are possible.
The wind chill on Wednesday morning will be below zero in a few areas, including Joliet, DeKalb, Dixon, Ottawa, Elgin and Rockford. The cold shot will be quick, as temperatures are expected to be back in the 40s by Thursday.