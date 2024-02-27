Northern Illinois in for wild, record-breaking weather Tuesday

Northern Illinois is in for a wild 24 hours of weather, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday will be the warmest day ever recorded in the area, with highs reaching the mid-to-upper 70s by 3 p.m. That will be followed by scattered thunderstorms expected to reach the area by 6 p.m.

Some of the storms could be severe, with large diameter hail and damaging winds the main threats. The hail could be up to 2 inches in diameter, according to the National Weather Service. Also, a tornado or two can’t be ruled out during this time period.

After the storms, a powerful cold front will sweep through the area, with a temperature drop of 20 to 30 degrees in just one hour expected, along with strong wind gusts.

But that’s not all.

The snowfall forecast for early February 28, according to the National Weather Service (National Weather Service)

A brief snow is possible late tonight. Amounts may total less than an inch, but snow- and ice-covered roads are possible.

The wind chill on Wednesday morning will be below zero in a few areas, including Joliet, DeKalb, Dixon, Ottawa, Elgin and Rockford. The cold shot will be quick, as temperatures are expected to be back in the 40s by Thursday.