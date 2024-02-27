National Weather Service issues tornado watch for northern Illinois

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a tornado watch covering much of Northern Illinois. (Photo provided by the National Weather Service in Chicago)

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a tornado watch until 10 p.m. for nearly all of Northern Illinois, including Bureau, Cook, De Kalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, La Salle, Lake, Lee, Livingston, McHenry, Putnam, Whiteside and Will Counties.

The NWS said few tornadoes are likely with the storm, along with widespread hail that could be around the size of an apple and scattered wind gusts of up to 70 mph.

This is only a watch, which means people in the listed counties should be aware of their environment while keeping an eye on the sky and an ear open to local media for broadcast information.

The NWS issues these tips for a tornado warning, if one is issued:

- Get as low indoors as possible, with basements preferred, and avoid windows.

- Tornadoes can be obscured by rainfall or come at night. If the tornado can be seen or heard, it may be too late.

- Don’t waste time opening or closing windows and doors, as it will not protect the building.

- Interior rooms are preferred if a basement is not available. Those in mobile homes should leave in advance of the storm and find a strong building. If there is no shelter available nearby, get into the nearest ditch, low spot or underground culvert.

- Limit outdoor plans or finish them early when tornadoes are possible, and stay close to a sturdy structure if being outside is absolutely necessary.

- Stay away from doors, windows and outside walls.