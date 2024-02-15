Volunteer opportunities available at Volo Bog, Moraine Hills State Park

Volunteer Julia Denne of Arlington Heights (center) leads a tour on a floating walkway through the Volo Bog during WinterFest at the Volo Bog State Natural Area on Brandenburg Road in Ingleside. (Candace H)

INGLESIDE – Volunteers are being sought for roles at Volo Bog State Natural Area and Moraine Hills State Park.

Docents at Volo Bog State Natural Area and Moraine Hills State Park: Docents greet visitors in the Visitor Center, answering questions and offering information about the site and programs as well as running the Friends of Volo Bog’s Tamarack Shop. Commitment is one weekend day a month for a minimum of one year. After two training sessions, new docents shadow experienced docents for three sessions and then can sign up for a solo sesssion. Training will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 16 and 30.

Weekend bog naturalists at Volo Bog State Natural Area: Weekend bog naturalists lead two guided bog tours on one weekend day a month for a minimum commitment of one year. After the two-day training March 16 and 30, weekend bog naturalists shadow three experienced weekend bog naturalists and then sign up to solo lead a tour. Training will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 16 and 30 and will provide background information about Volo Bog and how to work with the public.

Bluebird monitors at Volo Bog State Natural Area and Moraine Hills State Park: Bluebird monitors check the progress of nesting birds in bird houses from mid-March through mid-August. This involves light to moderate walking in a variety of conditions. Monitors turn in data at the end of the nesting season. Bluebird monitoring is ideal for individuals, friends, couples or small families. A minimum five-month commitment is necessary. New monitors are given assigned required readings and are mentored by existing monitors.

Prairie and native gardeners at Volo Bog State Natural Area and Moraine Hills State Park: Gardeners tend the native demonstration gardens throughout the parks beginning with spring cleanup in March. Each year, some new plants are planted followed by weed control (hand pulling) throughout the growing season. Fall may involve seed collecting. A minimum commitment of eight months (mid-March through mid-November) takes the volunteer gardener through the complete growing season. New gardeners are asked to attend the kickoff meeting from 10:30 a.m. to noon March 27 at Volo Bog State Natural Area, followed by cleanup burns.

Volunteers should have a passion for nature and the environment and enjoy time outdoors. The ideal volunteer is a reliable self-starter and a motivated learner. Training and mentoring provide the information and skills needed for these Illinois Department of Natural Resources sites.

To apply, contact Natural Resources Coordinator Stacy Iwanicki at 815-344-1294 or dnr.volobog@illinois.gov.