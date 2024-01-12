Warming centers available around the Sauk Valley for those who need them

A snow plow works to clear a street in Batavia following several more inches of snowfall in Kane County on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. (Sandy Bressner)

The Sauk Valley is about to experience its coldest weekend so far this winter, with temps dropping deep into negative territory, helped along by icy winds.

But we Midwesterners are a hardy bunch, and we know the drill:

Check on your neighbors. Keep your pets indoors. Make sure to top off your tank so the gas line doesn’t freeze. Going outdoors? Wear a hat and gloves, and a scarf wouldn’t hurt, either. Keep your phone charged and at the ready.

Should you find yourself in the middle of a heat emergency, know that there are several locations around the Sauk Valley – libraries, senior centers, government offices, even cop shops and hospitals – that serve as warming centers.

Many aren’t open on weekends, though, so in the event of an emergency in which you must find warm shelter but have nowhere to turn, call your local law enforcement agency.

Here are some of the local warming centers, and their hours of availability:

Sterling

• Whiteside County Senior Center, 1207 W. Ninth St., is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

• Sterling Public Library, 102 W. Third St., is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

• The Illinois Department of Human Services, 2605 Woodlawn Road, is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

• CGH Medical Center, 100 E. LeFevre Road

• Sterling Police Department in the Coliseum, 212 Third Ave., 815-632-6640.

Rock Falls

• Rock Falls Public Library, 1007 Seventh Ave., is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

• Rock Falls Police Department, 1013 Seventh Ave., 815-622-1140.

Dixon

• Dixon Public Library, 221 S. Hennepin Ave., is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, from from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

• Lee County Senior Center/Post House Community Center, 100 W. Second St., is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

• Dixon Family YMCA, 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

• KSB Hospital, 403 E. First St.

• Dixon Police Department, 220 S. Hennepin Ave., 815-288-4411.

Amboy

• Pankhurst Memorial Library, 3 S. Jefferson Ave. is open from 11:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Ashton

• Mills & Petrie Memorial Library, 704 N. First St., is open from 1 to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Franklin Grove

• Franklin Grove Library, 112 S. Elm St., is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Oregon

• Oregon Library, 300 Jefferson St., is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

• The Illinois Department of Human Services, 106 N. Second St., is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.