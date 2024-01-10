More snow on the way for northern Illinois: NWS

While Wednesday morning brought a reprieve from snow that fell across much of northern Illinois Tuesday, the week’s winter weather isn’t over yet, as another light round is expected tonight in some areas followed by a heavier storm possible Friday.
Radar so far has “considerable uncertainties” as the National Weather Service tracks Friday’s potential snowstorm, according to the NWS Chicago office.
“There’s still a lot in the realm of possibility,” National Weather Service meteorologist Kevin Doom said. “It’s still looking like snow will impact parts of the region, still unsure which parts exactly.”
Temperatures are expected to drop significantly on Sunday into next week, with expected highs in the single digits.
Major snow accumulation isn’t likely, however.
Some of northern Illinois including the northwest suburbs north of Interstate 88 are expected to see light snowfall Wednesday night, about 1 inch in areas. The National Weather Service warned motorists that roads could become slippery again between 7 p.m. Wednesday and 5 a.m. Thursday.
On Wednesday morning, roads throughout parts of northern Illinois are anywhere from partly to mostly covered with ice and snow, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.
Snowfall measures from Tuesday fluctuated, but about 8 inches of wintry mix fell in Sterling and Dixon in the past 24 hours. In McHenry County, Doom said, Wednesday’s snow storm brought in over 2 inches of snow in Bull Valley and Algonquin and just under 2 inches in Marengo.
And there is more likely to come.
The next round of light snow arrives this evening and tonight with pockets of slippery travel. Significant winter storm develops in the region Friday and Friday night, although considerable uncertainties in storm track and thus precip-types remains! #ILwx #INwx (1/3) pic.twitter.com/QYsb8ej5k2— NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 10, 2024
Overnight temperatures Wednesday into Thursday will settle around freezing, though early morning wind chills will be brisk and in the teens as children return to school after many districts held snow days or e-learning days Tuesday.
Thursday’s weather will provide another lull in snow activity for the area, while heavy snow remains possible for Friday night into Saturday.
Temperatures are expected to plummet over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service, which forecasts windchills Sunday into Monday could fall to 20 below zero at times.
Tuesday’s winter storm was the first major one of the season across northern Illinois, bringing with it heavy, wet snow in some areas and freezing rain in others. Much of northern Illinois, including DeKalb, McHenry, Kane, Lake, La Salle, Whiteside, Ogle, Lee, Winnebago and Boone counties, was under a winter storm warning that expired at 4 a.m. Wednesday.
With winter weather in full swing, here are some winter storm safety tips from the Federal Emergency Management Agency:
- Stay off roads if at all possible.
- If trapped in your car, stay inside.
- Limit your time outside.
- If you need to go outside, wear layers of warm clothing.
- Watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia.
- Reduce the risk of a heart attack. Avoid overexertion when shoveling snow.
- Watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia and begin treatment right away.
- Check on neighbors. Older adults and young children are more at risk in extreme cold.
Also, heavy snow combined with strong winds can cause tree branches to fall, leading to power outages, according to the NWS. Here are some tips from Accuweather on how to stay safe during a power outage:
- If the power goes out in a winter weather event, temperatures can drop significantly. Make sure to keep all doors to the outside shut. Use towels to block drafts coming in from window and door cracks.
- It’s also possible to insulate windows with black blankets. The black draws heat from the sun. If the sun’s beams are coming through the window, put the blankets on the floor where the sun is directly shining instead.
- Running a bathtub of hot water also draws in heat to the house.
- Turning faucets to a trickle helps prevent pipes from freezing. If needed, wrap pipes in insulation or newspaper. Open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate around the plumbing.
- Don’t rely on gas stoves, charcoal grills or other open-flame heat sources. Deadly carbon monoxide gas – which is odorless and invisible – may build up in your home.
- Carbon monoxide poisoning, fire and electric shock are hazards during an outage. Place generators away from doors, windows and vents that could allow carbon monoxide to come indoors.
- If you live in an area prone to blizzards, install carbon monoxide alarms. It’s best to put one on every floor in central locations. If the alarm sounds, move quickly to fresh air either outdoors or by an open window. Call for help and remain there until emergency personnel arrive.
- Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed. These appliances are well insulated, so food will keep for hours if opening the door is kept to a minimum. In the winter, a ready supply of snow or ice from outside can be placed in a plastic bag and put into the fridge or freezer to keep food cold.
- To keep up to date on areas affected by power outages, go to poweroutage.us.