Season’s first big snowfall starts Monday night; northern Illinois could see 7-11 inches

A day better set for snow plows and skis doesn't stop BJ Fenwick from continuing a New Years Day tradition Jan. 1, 2014 of taking his bicycle out for a ride. A member of the Rock River Valley Bicycle Club, Fenwick was the only one to make the snowy trek around Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@saukvalley.com)

Memories of a dry, warm December soon will be long gone as snowfall is expected to begin Monday night for most of northern Illinois and last all day Tuesday, bringing with it almost a foot of snow in some areas, forecasts show.

Much of northern Illinois including DeKalb, McHenry, Ogle, Lee, Winnebago and Boone counties, is expected to see significant snowfall, predicted to be between 7 to 11 inches. The winter weather event is specifically targeted to hit the cities of Crystal Lake, Algonquin, McHenry, Woodstock, Rochelle, Oregon, Byron, Dixon, DeKalb and Sycamore.

A winter storm advisory has been issued for those areas beginning at 8 p.m. Monday effective through 6 a.m. Tuesday. The advisory will turn into a winter storm watch effective from 6 a.m. Tuesday through 3 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

It’ll be a heavy, wet snow, said Scott Baker, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, so motorists should be prepared for hazardous road conditions.

“It’s going to coat the roads,” Baker said. “The heavy wet snow will almost make it where ... it’s kind of going to be like a concrete type of snow. Very difficult for travel, hazardous and sometimes dangerous. So it definitely will make it a challenge for getting it cleared off [the road] in terms of just how heavy and thick it will be.”

A brief lull in precipitation could bring needed respite for commuters between 7 and 10 a.m. Tuesday, he said.

But once the snow starts Monday night it’s more than likely to last until early morning Wednesday, Baker said. Look for the main round of snowfall to begin between 7 and 9 p.m. Monday coming from the southwest and moving northeast through the region.

Those near the Illinois Valley area may see some rain mixed in, too. Those as far south as Dixon up through the Illinois-Wisconsin border, however, will likely see all snow, Baker said.

“Maybe if you’re far enough just to the southwest you might switch over to rainfall,” Baker said. “It looks like along the I-55 corridor maybe even a little bit further northwest as you come up the Illinois River Valley and then progressing up towards like northern Cook County.”

Anyone planning an ambitious attempt to shovel their driveway before the Tuesday morning commute should be prepared to come back out later to shovel again, and maybe a third time, too, Baker said.

“You’re probably going to want to shovel a couple times,” Baker said. “Take it easy when you’re shoveling.

Just how much can northern Illinois residents expect to get? Most of the region should expect between 7 to 11 inches, Baker said. Those near the Interstate 55 corridor will see significantly less, however, about 3 to 6 inches of snow mixed with rain in some parts.

With temperatures expected to hover around or just above freezing, icy roads won’t be the main concern, though motorists still should prepare for slick roadways. Winds are expected to be about 35 mph, so even with heavy snow, drivers should prepare for reduced visibility in some areas, possibly as low as a ½ mile at times, Baker said.

“You’re going to want to take it slow, give yourself enough time to get to your destination wherever you’re going,” Baker said. “The key thing to remember is to turn on your headlights.”

If the next few days aren’t enough to satiate an appetite for winter weather, more could be on its way, Baker said. The region has another chance for more snow Wednesday night into Thursday.

And by the end of the weekend, “temperatures are going to plummet,” Baker said. “There’s a teaser for you.”