Sterling Schools Foundation receives $30,000 donation

STERLING – Sterling Systems & Controls, a supplier of customized process controls and automation, has announced a $30,000 donation to the Sterling Schools Foundation in honor of Don Goshert’s retirement.

Goshert, who dedicated almost 40 years of exemplary service to Sterling, has chosen to direct the donation toward the Classroom Technology Program, an initiative he highly regards, according to a news release.

With more than 50 years of experience and a unique industrial application knowledge base, Sterling Systems & Controls’ custom-engineered and manufactured state-of-the-art equipment and systems use the latest technology and/or components in data management, as well as raw material and production data-tracking, automation and more.

Goshert started at Sterling in the engineering department specializing in drafting and design. His journey within the organization led him from building and wiring control panels to becoming a proficient service technician.

Eventually, he transitioned into sales and became general manager in 1991. He reached the pinnacle of his career as vice president in 1994.

He remains active in Sterling Systems & Controls activities as a strategic adviser.

For years, he has personally supported the Sterling Schools Foundation, recognizing the organization’s influence on the community.

Upon his retirement, Goshert expressed his desire to direct the donation toward the Classroom Technology Program. The program is dedicated to providing advanced classroom technology to students and enriching their educational experience.

With a dollar-for-dollar matching grant, his contribution will amplify its influence, resulting in a total donation of $60,000.

“I am profoundly grateful for the opportunities Sterling has provided me throughout my career,” he said. “Giving back to the community that has been my home for so long is a privilege.

“I hope that this donation to the Classroom Technology Program will empower students to excel academically and inspire them to consider returning to our community or perhaps joining our team at Sterling after completing their education.”

For information about Sterling Systems & Controls and its commitment to community engagement, visit https://sterlingcontrols.com/about.