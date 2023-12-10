DJ Moore’s solid season ‘should speak volumes’ for Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields

LAKE FOREST – If there’s one person who wants Justin Fields to remain the quarterback of the Bears more than anyone, it’s top receiver DJ Moore.

Moore is on pace to have the best season of his career, which is saying something. Over five seasons in Carolina, he averaged more than 1,000 yards per season. With five games remaining this season, Moore has 1,003 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 70 catches.

His career high is 1,193 receiving yards. If he stays healthy over the last five games, he will almost certainly surpass that mark.

He’s done it all, largely, with Fields at quarterback. There has been lots of talk in recent weeks about these final games being a pivotal stretch for Fields and head coach Matt Eberflus. But Moore, who played with countless quarterbacks in Carolina, certainly doesn’t want to have to start over again with another new quarterback.

“He’s a dynamic player, dynamic quarterback,” Moore said this week at Halas Hall. “We want him here. I’ve been having a great year with him, so that should speak volumes.”

Moore has thrived when Fields is playing. All four of his 100-yard games this season – including the 230-yard outburst against Washington – came with Fields at quarterback.

When the Bears last played on Nov. 27 against Minnesota, Moore totaled a season-high 11 receptions, which went for 114 yards. His biggest play was a 36-yard gain that set up the game-winning field goal in the final minute.

Moore has enjoyed building a connection with Fields. With a revolving door at QB in Carolina, he never had much of a chance to become too familiar with his quarterbacks. That makes it more remarkable how consistent he performed with the Panthers.

So what’s making this duo so successful this season?

“Personality, just playing football, being on the same page, just being on the same page with him week in and week out as best I can, and when he scrambles, get open and just doing what I do after I catch the ball,” Moore said.

The Bears traded for Moore as part of the deal that sent the No. 1 overall draft pick to Carolina last March. Bears general manager Ryan Poles made it a priority to acquire veteran talent as part of the deal. Since arriving in Chicago, Moore has been the clear No. 1 receiving option for the Bears’ offense.

Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy sees how Moore has won the respect of his teammates.

“He’s done a great job of coming in as a humble guy that’s making sure he fits in and tying into his teammates first,” Getsy said. “Now, as the season has gone along, the growth of the leadership part of it has been really cool to see him step up and, not just in the receiver room, but on the offense as a whole. I think everybody in that room has so much respect for the work ethic that he brings, the kind of teammate that he is. He always puts it on himself.”

Fields said he has seen Moore’s personality shine in the locker room. Moore is a quiet guy by nature. But once you get to know him, you see the funny side of him come out.

The more you get to know [DJ Moore], the more you talk to him, he just opens up more and really just becomes an open book. I love him as a teammate, love him as a person and yeah, he’s just great to have on the team.” — Justin Fields, Bears quarterback

“The more you get to know him, the more you talk to him, he just opens up more and really just becomes an open book,” Fields said. “I love him as a teammate, love him as a person and, yeah, he’s just great to have on the team.”

Over the final five games of the season, Moore has an opportunity to cement this as his best NFL season yet. A strong end for Moore probably also means a strong end for Fields.