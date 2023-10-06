DJ Moore takes over, Chicago Bears snap 14-game losing streak with win over Washington

LANDOVER, Md. – DJ Moore would not let the Bears lose another game.

The Bears’ star wide receiver made plays from the first drive of the game, and looked every bit like the stud pass catcher who the Bears hoped he would be when they acquired him in March.

Moore finished Thursday night’s game with eight catches for 230 yards and three touchdowns, and the Bears defeated the Washington Commanders, 40-20, at FedEx Field in Maryland. The Bears snapped a franchise-record 14-game losing streak and picked up their first win of the 2023 season, moving the team to 1-4.

Moore looked unstoppable for much of the game, but especially in the first quarter. The Commanders defense lost him in coverage on the first possession of the game, and it was a sign of things to come. Moore caught passes from quarterback Justin Fields on two key third downs during the opening drive, including a huge 58-yard gain and a 20-yard touchdown.

Later in the first half, Moore picked up a 39-yard gain after a short pass from Fields. Moore broke a tackle and evaded several defenders on the play, showing off his abilities after the catch. That set up his second touchdown, an 11-yard pass from Fields.

All in all, Moore totaled 126 yards and two touchdowns in the first quarter alone. He capped off the win, too, with a 56-yard touchdown reception to put away the Commanders.

The win, the Bears’ first since Oct. 24, 2022, may have alleviated some of the pressure on Bears head coach Matt Eberflus – at least, for now. There was some speculation that the Bears could look to make a change if they dropped to 0-5. For now, Eberflus likely at least bought himself some time. The Bears have nine days off before they return to action next week against Minnesota.

Much like last week, the Bears were rolling in the first half, largely thanks to Moore. Fields threw three first-half touchdown passes. The Bears held a 24-point lead at halftime, 27-3. But once again, like last week against Denver, it wasn’t easy for the Bears in the second half.

The Commanders scored quickly on the first possession after halftime, and again it looked like the Bears defense ran out of gas in the second half.

Washington scored a pair of touchdowns and a field goal to cut the lead to 10. The Commanders had a chance to make it a one-possession game late in the fourth quarter, but kicker Joey Slye missed a 46-yard field goal try.

That’s when Moore scored his third touchdown and put the icing on the cake. Fields finished his night 15-for-29 passing for 282 yards and four touchdowns. He has eight touchdown passes in his last two games. Khalil Herbert rushed for 76 yards on 10 carries, but left the game in the second half with an injury.

On a night when the world learned that Bears legend Dick Butkus had died at age 80, the Bears finally had the breakthrough that they’ve been waiting nearly a year for.