Republican files to take on Schneider, while Casten faces a new challenger

The last day of petition filing for Illinois’ March 2024 primary election has seen two hopefuls added to the list of congressional candidates seeking to serve the North, West or Northwest suburbs.
Oakbrook Terrace resident Mahnoor Ahmad submitted paperwork to run as a Democrat for the 6th District seat now held by Democrat Sean Casten of Downers Grove.
Additionally, Lake Forest resident Jim Carris filed to run as a Republican for the 10th Congressional seat now held by Democrat Brad Schneider of Highland Park.
Today is the last day for candidates from the two major parties to submit petitions to appear on the March 19 primary ballot.
The Democratic primary in the 6th District, which encompasses parts of Cook and DuPage counties, for now is a three-person race. In addition to Casten and Ahmad, Chicagoan Charles Hughes is seeking the nomination for the second straight election.
Niki Conforti of Glen Ellyn is the lone Republican candidate in the 6th.
Up in the 10th District, Carris and Schneider are the only candidates in their respective primaries. The 10th includes parts of Cook, Lake and McHenry counties.
Former Republican nominee Joe Severino, who lost to Schneider in 2022, had said he’d run for the 10th District seat as a Democrat in 2024 but hasn’t filed his paperwork.
Race to the Capitol
These are the candidates who have filed for to run for Congress next year in the North, West and Northwest suburbs.
Democrat: Delia Ramirez*, Chicago
Republican: none
4th District
D: Jesus “Chuy” Garcia*, Chicago; Raymond A. Lopez, Chicago
R: none
5th District
D: Mike Quigley*, Chicago
R: Tommy Hanson, Chicago
6th District
D: Sean Casten*, Downers Grove; Charles Hughes, Chicago; Mahnoor Ahmad, Oakbrook Terrace
R: Niki Conforti, Glen Ellyn
8th District
D: Raja Krishnamoorthi*, Schaumburg
R: Mark Rice, Chicago
D: Jan Schakowsky*, Evanston; Michael Donahue, Park Ridge
R: none
10th District
D: Brad Schneider*, Highland Park
R: Jim Carris, Lake Forest
D: Bill Foster*, Naperville; Qasim Rashid, Naperville
R: Jerry Evans, Warrenville; Susan Hathaway-Altman, Geneva; Kent Mercado, Bartlett
D: Lauren Underwood*, Naperville
R: James T. Marter, Oswego
* Denotes incumbent
Source: Illinois State Board of Elections
https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20231204/republican-files-to-take-on-schneider-while-casten-faces-a-new-challenger