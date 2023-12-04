Republican files to take on Schneider, while Casten faces a new challenger

Former state Sen. Darren Bailey, who ran unsuccessfully for governor in 2022 and is a 2024 GOP candidate for Congress, records a video last week from the Illinois State Board of Elections building in Springfield. Monday marked the last day candidates could file. (Jerry Nowicki)

The last day of petition filing for Illinois’ March 2024 primary election has seen two hopefuls added to the list of congressional candidates seeking to serve the North, West or Northwest suburbs.

Oakbrook Terrace resident Mahnoor Ahmad submitted paperwork to run as a Democrat for the 6th District seat now held by Democrat Sean Casten of Downers Grove.

Additionally, Lake Forest resident Jim Carris filed to run as a Republican for the 10th Congressional seat now held by Democrat Brad Schneider of Highland Park.

Today is the last day for candidates from the two major parties to submit petitions to appear on the March 19 primary ballot.

The Democratic primary in the 6th District, which encompasses parts of Cook and DuPage counties, for now is a three-person race. In addition to Casten and Ahmad, Chicagoan Charles Hughes is seeking the nomination for the second straight election.

Niki Conforti of Glen Ellyn is the lone Republican candidate in the 6th.

Up in the 10th District, Carris and Schneider are the only candidates in their respective primaries. The 10th includes parts of Cook, Lake and McHenry counties.

Former Republican nominee Joe Severino, who lost to Schneider in 2022, had said he’d run for the 10th District seat as a Democrat in 2024 but hasn’t filed his paperwork.

Race to the Capitol

These are the candidates who have filed for to run for Congress next year in the North, West and Northwest suburbs.

3rd District

Democrat: Delia Ramirez*, Chicago

Republican: none

4th District

D: Jesus “Chuy” Garcia*, Chicago; Raymond A. Lopez, Chicago

R: none

5th District

D: Mike Quigley*, Chicago

R: Tommy Hanson, Chicago

6th District

D: Sean Casten*, Downers Grove; Charles Hughes, Chicago; Mahnoor Ahmad, Oakbrook Terrace

R: Niki Conforti, Glen Ellyn

8th District

D: Raja Krishnamoorthi*, Schaumburg

R: Mark Rice, Chicago

9th District

D: Jan Schakowsky*, Evanston; Michael Donahue, Park Ridge

R: none

10th District

D: Brad Schneider*, Highland Park

R: Jim Carris, Lake Forest

11th District

D: Bill Foster*, Naperville; Qasim Rashid, Naperville

R: Jerry Evans, Warrenville; Susan Hathaway-Altman, Geneva; Kent Mercado, Bartlett

14th District

D: Lauren Underwood*, Naperville

R: James T. Marter, Oswego

* Denotes incumbent

Source: Illinois State Board of Elections

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20231204/republican-files-to-take-on-schneider-while-casten-faces-a-new-challenger