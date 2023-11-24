A thrift shopper’s paradise: Goodwill opens Romeoville outlet store

The Romeoville Goodwill Outlet opened its doors for hundreds of shoppers at , located at 1343 Enterprise Drive on Nov. 15, 2023. (Provided by Goodwill Industries)

Goodwill Industries has opened in first outlet in the greater Chicago area in Romeoville.

“The opening of our first Goodwill Outlet in the metropolitan Chicago area and the addition of a second affordable shopping option in Romeoville is our commitment in action to deepen our impact in the communities we serve,” said Dan Michael, vice president, retail stores and donation centers at Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin and Metropolitan Chicago.

The outlet, located at 1343 Enterprise Drive in Romeoville, opened on Nov. 15.

“We are proud to enhance the quality of life for our neighbors through meaningful work and essential job readiness training, placement and support services,” said Michael in a release announcing the store opening.

“We are thrilled that Goodwill chose Romeoville to open their first outlet in the Chicagoland area,” said Romeoville Mayor John Noak in the release. “This new facility provides a unique shopping opportunity that will bring consumers from all over. We also benefit from the jobs and repurposing of items that Goodwill makes possible.”

Shoppers will experience a new thrifting concept at the new Goodwill Outlet at 1343 Enterprise Drive in Romeoville, which opened on Nov. 15. (Provided by Goodwill Industries)

The types of merchandise carried are similar to those found in traditional Goodwill Store & Donation Centers and all purchases continue to support Goodwill’s mission of connecting people to work. Preparing people for life. However, the shopping experience is different.

Most merchandise consists of unsold items from traditional Goodwill Store & Donation Centers, giving donations one last opportunity to be sold at bargain prices with items priced by the pound, according to the release.

Shoppers will discover a wide variety of inventory, including clothing, textiles, shoes, purses, home goods, books, albums, toys, games, glassware and electronics, according to the release.

More than 160 large rolling tables are on the sales floor at a time, filled with merchandise for shoppers to browse through.

Tables are rotated throughout the day to provide fresh goods. All items are sold “As Is” and all sales are final, according to the release from Goodwill. A testing station is also available for shoppers to check electronics before making a purchase.

The Romeoville Goodwill Outlet is open from Monday – Saturday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Donations are not accepted at Goodwill Outlet locations and can be taken to surrounding Goodwill Store & Donation Centers.